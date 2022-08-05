Lionel_Vital
NATCHITOCHES – Thirty-five years of pro football experience stood before the Northwestern State football team as it gathered for Tuesday's report day activities.

Former Nicholls running back Lionel Vital was a guest speaker who livened up what typically is a day full of administrative meetings and paper work. Vital played with the then-Washington Redskins in 1987 before beginning a scouting and executive career that lasted until his retirement six months ago.



