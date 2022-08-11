Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

LAKE CHARLES – Tuesday was the first off day from the practice field for the McNeese Cowboys in the early part of fall camp, and instead of strapping on the helmets and pads, the team used the morning to hold its first-ever Victory Day.

A first of its kind at McNeese, head coach Gary Goff has been doing the Victory Day camp for several years at his previous coaching stops and was first introduced to it when quarterback coach Phillip Ely introduced it to him when he joined the staff at Tiffin under Goff. It's something the University of Toledo had done when Ely was playing for the Rockets. It's now part of the new culture Goff and his staff has brought to McNeese, giving back to the community even if it is during fall camp.



Tags