LAKE CHARLES – Tuesday was the first off day from the practice field for the McNeese Cowboys in the early part of fall camp, and instead of strapping on the helmets and pads, the team used the morning to hold its first-ever Victory Day.
A first of its kind at McNeese, head coach Gary Goff has been doing the Victory Day camp for several years at his previous coaching stops and was first introduced to it when quarterback coach Phillip Ely introduced it to him when he joined the staff at Tiffin under Goff. It's something the University of Toledo had done when Ely was playing for the Rockets. It's now part of the new culture Goff and his staff has brought to McNeese, giving back to the community even if it is during fall camp.
The camp included more than 50 youngsters with special needs, ages 8-18, who participated in game-day activities such as running for touchdowns with the Cowboys' offense against the defense, cheering with the cheerleaders and Cowgirl Kickers, trying on equipment, and competing in passing and kicking drills.
"We did this while I was at Tiffin but weren't able to do it for a couple of years because of Covid. It's a special day to be able to give back to the community and help somebody and give these children a chance to see what it's like to go through a camp, to score a touchdown, to simulate a game and have the band playing and cheerleaders cheering after they score.
"It's a good way when halfway through camp to pause and understand that helping somebody is most important than us feeling sorry for ourselves and being tired or taking this game we all love for granted."
Each camper was partnered with a Cowboy player and had their named called out by McNeese Gameday Public Address Announcer Bruce Merchant over the stadium PA system. Just like the Cowboys do when they take the field, the camper ran through the tunnel formed by the spirit squads and band, and with the team meeting them at midfield.
"This was wonderful," said Kenneth Loup whose son, Ian, participated in the camp. "Having a special needs kid and seeing him interact with the football players was great. I'm a McNeese graduate so it's great to see my alma mater do something like this."
The camp included rotating drills with each camper getting the opportunity to run the ball for a touchdown with PA play-by-play over the loud-speaker and the school's fight song being played after every score.
"It was awesome," said quarterback Walker Wood. "Getting to welcome them in the huddle with all the guys and asking them if they're ready to score a touchdown. Seeing the joy on their faces when they score was special. It was an awesome opportunity for all of us. It was probably more fun for us. It's easy to take for granted for some of the things we get to do being college football players and to be able to use our platform to do something like this is an amazing opportunity. I think the campers had fun and I know I had fun."
Following the activities, each camper was awarded a Victory Day medal and two tickets to a home football game this season.
"It was fantastic and something that was amazing," said Claire Rider, In-Center Event Coordinator at St. Nicholas Center for Children in Lake Charles. "Our kids had a great time. Some of the ones that are quiet, they were energetic and talking to the players today. McNeese did a wonderful thing with this. Thank you Coach Goff and McNeese Football for doing this for the kids."
"It's great for our student-athletes, it's great for our community," said Goff. "If we can all go and impact somebody's life even if it's just saying hello or thank you or holding a door open, or helping someone that's never been to a football camp and score a touchdown, that's how you make a good place a better place."