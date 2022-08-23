saints bostic
The New Orleans Saints took the field for open practice during 2022 Saints Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Sunday, August 21 at the Caesars Superdome.

 Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Well, of course Jon Bostic was ready when the New Orleans Saints reached out to him a week ago, a day before the team traveled to Green Bay for two joint practices (Tuesday and Wednesday) and a preseason game (Friday) against the Packers.

The linebacker is entering his 10th NFL season. In his mind you stay ready so you don't have to get ready, so when a team calls after it's a couple of weeks into training camp and you're an unrestricted free agent, you literally still are prepared to hit the ground (and anyone wearing an opposing jersey) running.



