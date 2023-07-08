FRANKLIN - The University of Texas-San Antonio recently secured a verbal commitment from Franklin Senior High speedster Jay'Shaun Johnson.
FSH coach Tremayne Johnson has established a pipeline to Division I programs with Zylan Perry (UL), Zamarion Webber (Louisiana-Monroe) and Johnson landing scholarships in consecutive years.
"It feels great," said Johnson, a 6-0, 175-pound senior receiver/safety. "I look up to those guys."
Johnson committed during an official visit to the school in June. He previously received scholarship offers from Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Troy, Southern Miss, Memphis, Louisiana Tech, Arkansas State and several FCS programs.
"The UTSA coaches told me before I visited that I'd love it, and I did," Johnson said. "I went out there with my mom and my younger brother. The campus was amazing. It's very underrated.
"They told me they would develop me academically and physically. I want to study business for four years. They have one of the top business programs."
The Roadrunners have been successful under head coach Jeff Traylor, who has a 30-10 record at the school with appearances in three straight bowl games. Last year, UTSA went 11-3 with a 8-0 record in Conference USA. The only losses were to No. 24 Houston (37-35 in triple OT), No. 20 Texas and in the Cure Bowl vs. No. 23 Troy.
UTSA will debut in the American Athletic Conference this season. The schedule includes games vs. Houston, Tennessee, Tulane and a Friday home contest vs. Army that will be televised by ESPN. Starting in 2024, the Roadrunners will face Texas four times in seven years. They'll visit Texas A&M in 2025 and LSU in 2027.
"My mom was happy I committed. She felt like she could drop me off and leave me there right now," Johnson laughed. "I decided to commit on the second night of the visit after I slept on it."
Johnson's hope is that his younger brother, Treshaun Mack, will eventually join him at UTSA. Johnson and Mack led the Hornets to their first state championship basketball appearance in 65 years in the spring. Johnson was named first-team Class 2A all-state and District MVP after averaging 17 points, four steals and three assists per game.
"It felt great to go to the state finals," he said. "The city was behind us. When we got to the gym, all we saw was gold in the stands. I want to get a championship ring my senior year."
Johnson was timed at 4.36 in the 40-yard dash at Mississippi State's invite-only camp earlier this summer.
"The UTSA coaches really love my ball skills from sideline to sideline," he said. "They like how I play press man-to-man coverage."