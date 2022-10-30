Chris Nowinski
Dr. Chris Nowinski, a former WWE wrestler who is now a neuroscientist and author, said that the findings are "a landmark moment in the fight to end CTE.”

(Boston) – The National Institute Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), part of the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH), is formally acknowledging publicly, for the first time, that the brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is caused by repetitive traumatic brain injuries.

The nation’s top medical research agency agreed to update its official statement on causation after the Concussion Legacy Foundation (CLF) sent a letter, cosigned by 41 of the world’s top experts on CTE and related areas of science, urging them to review the current evidence outlined in the 2022 article Applying the Bradford Hill Criteria for Causation to Repetitive Head Impacts and CTE, published in Frontiers in Neurology.



