ULM defeats UL

Despite winning 8 of the last 10 games against the Warhawks, the Ragin' Cajuns were unable to stop a second-half rally by ULM

 Ben Massey/ UL

MONROE – ULM's Warhawks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns and held Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns on a final drive to take a 21-17 victory Saturday at Malone Stadium, snapping a 16-game Cajun winning streak against Sun Belt Conference West Division opponents.

The Ragin' Cajuns (2-2, 0-1 Sun Belt), losers of two straight for the first time since the final two games of the 2018 season, scored on their first two possessions of the game to take a 14-7 lead. But two turnovers and two crucial mistakes on bad snaps in the kicking game proved to be the difference as the host Warhawks (2-2, 1-0 Sun Belt) won over UL at home for the first time in nine meetings dating back to 2004.



Tags