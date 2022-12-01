2022-Interns
Buy Now

From left to right: Corporal Anthony Corner (LDWF Enforcement Division Recruiting Coordinator), Harley George (Nicholls State University), Jacie Bernard (LSU Eunice), and Lt. Ryan Faul (LDWF Enforcement Division Recruiting Coordinator).

 LDWF

Two more students have now completed the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division internship program.

Harley George from Nicholls State University and Jacie Bernard from Louisiana State University at Eunice completed the LDWF Enforcement Division’s internship program this morning, Nov. 30. They gave their final presentations at the LDWF HQ building in Baton Rouge to receive college credit from their universities.



Tags