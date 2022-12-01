From left to right: Corporal Anthony Corner (LDWF Enforcement Division Recruiting Coordinator), Harley George (Nicholls State University), Jacie Bernard (LSU Eunice), and Lt. Ryan Faul (LDWF Enforcement Division Recruiting Coordinator).
Two more students have now completed the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division internship program.
Harley George from Nicholls State University and Jacie Bernard from Louisiana State University at Eunice completed the LDWF Enforcement Division’s internship program this morning, Nov. 30. They gave their final presentations at the LDWF HQ building in Baton Rouge to receive college credit from their universities.
The LDWF Enforcement Division started their internship program last year with the goal of providing college students relevant experience in conservation law enforcement and potentially a career as an LDWF Enforcement Agent. A total of four students have completed this internship program.
The internship program lasts between 90 to 130 hours and consists of shadowing LDWF agents in the field such as during patrols, training and outreach programs that will help them acquire a broad knowledge of LDWF Enforcement Agent activities.
College and University Internship Coordinators and Faculty that are interested in offering the LDWF Enforcement Division Internship at their college or university can contact LDWF Internship Coordinator Corporal Anthony Corner at acorner@wlf.la.gov.