Nacogdoches, TX – The National Tenpin Coaches Association (NTCA) announced the All-Academic bowlers for the 2021-22 season. Southern University had two members represented.
The National Tenpin Coaches Association recognizes student-athletes who have excelled in the classroom throughout the academic year. This year there are 397 honorees, representing NCAA bowling programs at 67 schools. A student-athlete must have a cumulative GPA of 3.4 or higher for the academic school year to qualify for this award.
The two students represented on the list are freshman Jailyn Rogers and Kelsey Quinney.
Rogers came to the bluff by the way of Jackson, Miss. and is majoring in Therapeutic Recreational Leisure Studies. Leading the way for SU's run to the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship match, she was named SWAC Freshman of the Year by having the highest average among freshmen. She finished the season by finishing in the top-10 in half of the tournaments.
Quinney took the long trip from Flint, Mich. and is majoring in Marketing. Starting the season off slow, she found her grove on the lanes when it mattered most. Her final average of 173.14 did not show how important she was for the Lady Jaguars. She would have the second highest pin count in the SWAC Championships, helping Southern finish as conference runner-up.
The Lady Jaguars return to campus in August and will start tournament play in October.