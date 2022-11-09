Westgate alum Kayshon Boutte played a crucial role in Brian Kelly’s offense as LSU defeated Alabama with a dramatic two-point conversion to give the Tigers their first home win over Alabama in over a decade.
Boutte, a junior, has struggled to find form as the team adapts to newcomer Jayden Daniels at quarterback. Boutte’s 509 yards and nine TDs in the 2021 season earned him the coveted No. 7 jersey over the summer, and despite the team’s passing struggles he is still seen as the team’s most important receiver.
This season, Boutte’s numbers are less impressive, but his impact on the team hasn’t diminished.
Boutte currently has 339 yards this season and one touchdown. With three games remaining, it is possible that he will equal his yardage from last season but it would take three phenomenal performances to equal his scoring contribution from 2021. In 2020, Boutte finished the season with 735 yards and five touchdowns.
On Saturday, Boutte was the most-targeted receiver for LSU, ending the game with 7 receptions for 51 yards and several crucial first down conversions that kept the Tigers in the game.
Boutte’s 17-yard reception in the second quarter gave the Tigers an important first down on their own 41-yard line. Another important series came in the third quarter, as Boutte brought the team down to the Alabama nine-yard line, then received the ball in the following play to move forward six more yards. The drive would end in LSU’s second TD of the night as the Tigers pulled ahead to a 14-9 lead.
An excellent route-runner, Boutte spent the majority of the night pulling multiple defenders out of coverage as Alabama struggled to contain the six-foot, 205-pound receiver. His threatening runs made space for other LSU receivers to drive the team downfield.
LSU’s defense also had an outstanding game, forcing four punts from Alabama and sacking quarterback Bryce Young six times.
With a narrow 14-9 lead going into the fourth quarter, LSU’s defense allowed Alabama to gain control of the game. A two-yard rush followed by a failed two-point conversion from Alabama was answered with a 32-yard LSU field goal.
Young’s first touchdown of the night came with just 4:44 left in the game as Ja’corey Brooks hauled in a 41-yard pass.
Daniels found freshman Mason Taylor for a passing TD to give the Tigers a three-point lead, but the Crimson Tide were able to nail a 46-yard field goal to force overtime in Baton Rouge.
Alabama scored first after driving forward to the LSU one-yard line after eight plays before handing the ball off to Roydell Williams to punch it in.
The Tigers wasted little time to find the endzone as Jayden Daniels danced his way past several defenders to score on the first play.
With the game on the line, head coach Brian Kelly chose to gamble on the two-point conversion.
As Daniels dropped back from the shotgun formation, he immediately rolled to his right to find Mason Taylor open on the edge of the field and delivered an accurate pass to give the Tigers the win in overtime.
“There was no way that I was going to let somebody else decide the outcome of this game,” Kelly said to his players after the game. “We weren’t going to come back into this locker room and say ‘I wish we got this call or that call’ because the only people that I trust are the guys in this locker room and I will go to war with any one of you guys anytime. When it’s about winning a ballgame, I’m going to let you guys decide who wins, not anybody else.”
LSU moved to the top of the SEC West rankings after the win, sitting just above Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1) and Alabama (7-2, 4-2).
The Tigers are currently on a three-game win streak, and will face Arkansas on the road before returning to Baton Rouge to play University of Alabama Birmingham and Texas A&M.
The win should be also enough to raise LSU’s standing in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Coming in as the No. 10 seed, the Tigers’ defeat of No. 7 Alabama should give LSU a much-needed boost.
Undefeated teams made up the top five spots in Week 9, led by Tennessee, who lost to Georgia on Saturday. Updated rankings are scheduled to be released after publication on Tuesday.
The game, with its two dramatic catches by Mason Taylor, registered on the seismograph used by the LSU Geology Department.
“We saw in the seismometer and were able to measure the ground motion basically up and down when there’s an up and down motion,” said department chair Darrell Henry. “This instrument picked it up very nicely. There were clear signals that were picked up by the seismometer in both of those times, and we were able to calibrate it based on some of the video that people had taken. They had exact time frames for all of these.”