Westgate alum Kayshon Boutte played a crucial role in Brian Kelly’s offense as LSU defeated Alabama with a dramatic two-point conversion to give the Tigers their first home win over Alabama in over a decade.

Boutte, a junior, has struggled to find form as the team adapts to newcomer Jayden Daniels at quarterback. Boutte’s 509 yards and nine TDs in the 2021 season earned him the coveted No. 7 jersey over the summer, and despite the team’s passing struggles he is still seen as the team’s most important receiver.



