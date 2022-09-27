Saints
Buy Now

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers.

 neworleanssaints.com

The “what” almost always is more significant than the “when,” so even though the momentum changer happened in the first quarter, it still loomed large enough to help sway the entirety of the game for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, in their 22-14 loss to Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

The Panthers hadn’t shown any punch offensively on their first two drives, gaining 19 yards on seven plays and punting twice.



Tags