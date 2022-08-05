RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech Safeties Coach Paul Turner was recently announced to the 247 Sports 30 Under 30 list, the organization announced Monday.
The list is drafted by 247's contacts across the industry to find college football's best and brightest coaches under the age of 30.
Turner is currently in his third year with the Bulldogs. He is in his first season as a full-time assistant after serving as an analyst in 2021 and a graduate assistant in 2020. In both seasons, he assisted with developing game plans, organized and ran the scout team, and assisted with film breakdown and scouting. He also helped in all phases of the special team units.
The West Monroe native starred as a wide receiver at LA Tech from 2013-2015, tallying 87 receptions, 1,171 yards and seven touchdowns throughout his career. He garnered honorable mention honors from both the Conference USA and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association as a senior in 2015.
Following his collegiate playing career, Turner spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots from 2016-2018.
Louisiana Tech opens the 2022 season at Missouri on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. Tech will then face Stephen F. Austin in the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m. inside Joe Aillet Stadium.
