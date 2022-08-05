Turner

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech Safeties Coach Paul Turner was recently announced to the 247 Sports 30 Under 30 list, the organization announced Monday.

The list is drafted by 247's contacts across the industry to find college football's best and brightest coaches under the age of 30.



Tags