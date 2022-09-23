TROY, Ala. – The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Volleyball team dropped its Sun Belt Conference opener on Thursday, September 22 at Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama as the host Trojans pulled off a reverse sweep to capture a 3-2 (21-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-13) win.
Louisiana (6-4, 0-1 Sun Belt) was poised to halt the Troy comeback after a Celeste Darling kill opened a 13-11 lead in the fifth set. However, the Trojans (7-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) drew a stalemate with back-to-back blocks, then received a pair of kills from Tori Hester to finish off the match-ending 4-0 run.
Each of the first four sets saw Troy leap out to a 6-3 lead. The Ragin' Cajuns were able build a 2-0 match lead by overcoming those quick starts, however the early advantage held up for the Trojans in the third and fourth set leading to the winner-take-all frame.
The Ragin' Cajuns claimed the early advantage after three straight points out of a timeout erased a 21-19 deficit in the first set, then Emery Judkins kept the pressure on and provided separation at 23-21 with a kill following a Trojans timeout.
A block and kill from Cami Hicks followed by a Siena DeCambra ace forged a 6-all tie in Set 2, then later was a kill and ace from Paige Guidry providing a 13-11 edge and Louisiana stayed ahead for good. A successful challenge of a clutch kill from Lauryn Hill made it 23-20 and stopped the Trojans from getting closer.
Troy wouldn't face a deficit in staying alive following the third set, with a kill and ace proving vital after the Ragin' Cajuns sliced the lead to 18-17. The hosts would later use a 7-2 run in the fourth set to extend their advantage to 20-11 and put the teams on course for the deciding frame.
Kelsey Bennett provided an early momentum shift for Louisiana in the fifth set as she scored a kill and served up back-to-back aces for a 3-2 lead, countering a quick start from Troy and giving the squad a lead it held until the crucial blocks late in the set drew the Trojans even.
Troy was able to turn the tables on Louisiana using a 30-20 edge in kills as the comeback began, and then held the visitors to four kills and a .000 percentage in the fifth set.
LEADING THE RAGIN' CAJUNS
Hill recorded a team-high 13 kills, Judkins produced 12 kills off only 24 swings on a .458 hitting percentage and Bennett reached double digits for the seventh straight match with 10 kills.
In addition to a team-leading seven blocks (2 BS, 5 BA), Hicks landed eight kills off of her 17 swings. It was the third straight match she accumulated at least six blocks.
Mya Wilson and Darling added six and five blocks, respectively, helping Louisiana post a season-high 17 blocks (9 BS, 16 BA).
DeCambra and Reka Kotorman each passed out 18 assists and combined for five aces.