UL Volleyball v Troy
ragincajuns.com

TROY, Ala. – The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Volleyball team dropped its Sun Belt Conference opener on Thursday, September 22 at Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama as the host Trojans pulled off a reverse sweep to capture a 3-2 (21-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-13) win.

Louisiana (6-4, 0-1 Sun Belt) was poised to halt the Troy comeback after a Celeste Darling kill opened a 13-11 lead in the fifth set. However, the Trojans (7-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) drew a stalemate with back-to-back blocks, then received a pair of kills from Tori Hester to finish off the match-ending 4-0 run.



