Catholic High made history on Friday when the Panthers won at Franklin Senior High for the first time.
The Panthers prevailed 46-44 to improve to 10-7 overall, 4-1 in District 8-2A.
"It was a very physical, one to two possession game the whole way," CHS coach Casey McGrew said.
6-foot-7 freshman Joab Trosclair has worked his way into the starting lineup. The big man scored 10 points with eight rebounds and several blocks against the Hornets, who had a seven-game winning streak snapped.
"From the tip, Joab made a difference against a big and physical Franklin team," McGrew said. "He's been starting the last three games. He's a rim protector. Nobody can shoot over him.
"Franklin came out in a man-to-man defense. When I see a team do that, I feel comfortable. I don't feel that anyone in our district can guard Jaiden (Mitchell) one-one-one."
Tyler Templeton, Chris Green and Tristan Lewis made key 3-pointers for the Panthers, who are in first place in 8-2A with a 4-1 record.
Trosclair also showed out in a 44-30 win over Ascension Episcopal last week, holding 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior power forward Cole Colligan to six points.
Ascension Episcopal (16-7, 3-1) is tied for second with Franklin (10-4, 3-1) and West St. Mary (8-5, 3-1). McGrew said his team flipped the switch after losing 44-42 at home to WSM on Jan. 6.
"We're playing very hard," he said. "Our guys shed some tears after the West St. Mary game."
Ascension Episcopal hosts Franklin on Wednesday. The Hornets are No. 1 in the LHSAA Division IV non-select power ratings ahead of East Feliciana (12-6), Lakeview (17-6), White Castle (15-9) and North Central (11-10).
Ascension Episcopal is 11th among Division III select programs. CHS is 12th.
NISH has been on top of the boys Division I Non-Select power ratings almost the entire season. The Yellow Jackets, 20-1, 1-0 in District 3-5A, have a crucial road test Thursday at Barbe (15-7, 1-0).
Next Friday, NISH hosts Sulphur (21-5, 1-0). On Feb. 10th, the Jackets travel to Southside (11-10, 0-0), which is led by former NISH coach Todd Russ.
The Highland Baptist girls are No. 3 among Division IV select programs. The Lady Bears are 14-8, 6-0 in District 7-1A with No. 4 Central Catholic (17-4, 6-1) coming to town on Tuesday. Highland Baptist defeated the Eagles 56-51 in Morgan City on Dec. 30.
The NISH girls are 17-8, 2-1 in District 3-5A with two challenging games on tap this week. Tuesday, NISH travels to Lafayette High (15-5, 1-1). Friday, the Jackets are at Barbe (20-4, 1-1).
Barbe, which edged Lafayette 55-54 last week, lost 41-35 at Acadiana on Jan. 13. Acadiana (20-7, 3-0) is the only 3-5A team that hasn't lost a district game.