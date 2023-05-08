The Westgate High School track and field team made history on Saturday night, winning a third-consecutive Class 4A state title at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
On what turned out to be a long and rainy day, the Tigers seemed to have no issues setting the tone of the meet early with double gold medals from senior jumper Dedrick Latulas and a first place finish in the 4x200-meter relay.
“Dedrick did his thing, scoring first in the long jump and the triple jump. That went a long way to setting the tone and the 4x200-meter relay rebounded nicely,” explained Westgate head coach Philip Guidry.
“Dedrick and Tiger (Armi’dre Evans) in the 110-meter hurdles were big and Mekhi in the 400-meters and the 100-meters was big as well. We got it done today.”
Westgate continued to put in podium performances early in the meet as senior Mekhi Boutte took home gold medals in the 100-meter and 400-meter events.
Evans and Latulas scored second and third place, respectively, in the 110-meter hurdles to give the Tigers an early lead over their opponents.
Guidry, ever a perfectionist, still held his team to a high standard and was quick to point out where the team could have improved after several lackluster performances to close out the night.
“We still left some more points out there today,” Guidry said. “Tiger struggled in the 300-meter hurdles, I think he just got over-ambitious in the race. Mekhi (Boutte) had a long day so in the 200-meters he got fourth even though he was ranked No. 1 coming in. The 4x400-meter relay didn’t run as well as I would have liked them to, but overall we did our thing.”
The win was bittersweet for Guidry, who will be losing several seniors who made history alongside the veteran coach at Westgate.
“I’m going to be sad to be losing these seniors,” he said after the meet. “We have some good kids out there, some of them I’ve been able to watch develop over four years. Amare Porter didn’t get to compete today, but getting to see him and Mekhi Boutte run on the next level for UL will be really special.”
“We have a lot of kids coming back next year and the seniors have done a lot to help develop them.”
As for Guidry, whose resume will continue to attract attention from the top programs in the country, his focus right now is entirely on the Tigers.
“I just have to give it to God, you know? I’m a man of faith and I’ll just allow him to show me that path where I need to be. Right now that’s at Westgate High School, so I’m completely dedicated to the school,” he said.
“I was led here for a reason and if I was called to go somewhere else I feel like it would be pretty obvious. For right now, it’s Westgate High School.”
Three NISH athletes also competed in Saturday’s meet, with two jumpers bringing home medals from Baton Rouge.
Jorri Daniels’ 6.91-meter long jump earned him a bronze medal before he won silver in the triple jump with a distance of 13.76-meters.
NISH senior Laila Sigure placed fourth in the triple jump with a distance of 11.15-meters.
Morgan Davenport competed in the shot put event, but fouled out on Saturday.
Class 4A and 5A State Meet Results:
Westgate High School
Boys 100 Meter Dash 4A
1 Mekhi Boutte WESTGATE 10.54
Boys 200 Meter Dash 4A
4 Mekhi Boutte WESTGATE 21.67
Boys 400 Meter Run 4A
1 Mekhi Boutte WESTGATE 48.07
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles 4A
2 Armi'dre Evans WESTGATE 14.87
3 Dedrick Latulas WESTGATE 15.26
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles 4A
8 Armi'dre Evans WESTGATE 45.16
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay 4A
1 WESTGATE A 1:26.60
1) Amaaz Eugene
2) Mekhi Boutte
3) Dedrick Latulas
4) Khylon Antoine
38.728 (38.728) 1:26.593 (47.865)
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay 4A
7 WESTGATE A 3:30.73
1) Daveyon Hypolite
2) Armi'dre Evans
3) Bryant Leon
4) Khylon Antoine 52.359
(52.359) 1:45.787 (53.428) 2:38.294 (52.507) 3:30.730 (52.436)
Boys Long Jump 4A
1 Dedrick Latulas WESTGATE 6.86m
Boys Triple Jump 4A
1 Dedrick Latulas WESTGATE 13.82m
Men - 4A - Team Rankings - 19 Events Scored
1) Westgate 68
2) Tioga 59
3) Vandebilt Catholic 55
New Iberia Senior High School
Girls Triple Jump 5A
4 Laila Sigure NEW IBERIA 11.15m
Girls Shot Put 5A
--- Morgan Davenport NEW IBERIA FOUL
Boys Long Jump 5A
3 Jorri Daniels NEW IBERIA 6.91m
Boys Triple Jump 5A
2 Jorri Daniels NEW IBERIA 13.76m 8