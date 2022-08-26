Michael Jefferson
LAFAYETTE – A trio of Louisiana Football student-athletes have been featured on the Reese's Senior Bowl's Preseason Watch List ahead of the 2022 season and the 2023 NFL Draft, it was announced on Wednesday morning.

Running back Chris Smith, outside linebacker Andre Jones, and wide receiver Michael Jefferson represent the Ragin' Cajuns on the prestigious list.



