LAFAYETTE – A trio of Louisiana Football student-athletes have been featured on the Reese's Senior Bowl's Preseason Watch List ahead of the 2022 season and the 2023 NFL Draft, it was announced on Wednesday morning.
Running back Chris Smith, outside linebacker Andre Jones, and wide receiver Michael Jefferson represent the Ragin' Cajuns on the prestigious list.
Smith, a 2021 first-team All-SBC specialist and third-team running back, finished as Louisiana's leading rusher last season, totaling 855 yards on 153 attempts.
The Doak Walker Award Watch List member produced one of the top single-game rushing performances in Ragin' Cajuns history last season at Arkansas State, rushing for 238 yards on 24 carries and scoring a pair of touchdowns.
Jones, a 2021 third-team All-SBC selection as a defensive lineman, earned second-team honors at linebacker after finishing tied for second in tackles (61) for the Ragin' Cajuns. The Varnado, La., native was third on the team on both tackles for loss (9.0) and sacks (6.0) while leading the team in both forced fumbles (3) and fumble recoveries (3).
The Varnado, La., broke up four passes and added four quarterback hurries on defense for Louisiana while recording a team-high six tackles in the 2021 opener at Texas.
Jefferson led the team with 481 yards on 18 receptions while also catching four touchdowns, averaging 26.7 yards per catch. He hauled in three passes for a season-high 108 yards in Louisiana's New Orleans Bowl victory over Marshall (Dec. 18).
