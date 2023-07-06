Newly-appointed head soccer coach Hale Trahan isn’t wasting any time when it comes to getting to know his team.
After taking over at Catholic High following two seasons at NISH, Trahan knew he would need to get acquainted with an entirely new group of players, and fast.
While the 2023/24 soccer season won’t officially begin until November, Trahan is getting an idea of his capabilities now as the Panthers host a summer 7-on-7 league against several local high schools.
“It’s always hard to come in and try to make an impression on a new team with your style of play,” Trahan explained. “For the most part, they’ve been receptive. We are still working on a few areas, but overall, it’s a good group of kids. We have a lot of young talent on the team that play a lot of minutes, so it’s been great.”
Trahan led NISH to an 8-9-4 record in his final season with the Yellow Jackets. Catholic High finished its final season under head coach Troy Arceneaux with an 8-6-4 record, advancing to the playoffs before losing 1-1 to Lafayette Christian in kicks from the mark.
Trahan’s plan to improve the Catholic High soccer team began with approaching local teams to restart a summer program that was instrumental to New Iberia’s soccer success when Trahan was a player.
“These kinds of programs were available to us during the summer and we saw successful teams come out of New Iberia, whether that was from Catholic High, NISH or Westgate,” he said. “Over the years those programs have kind of faded out, but I’m looking to bring it back. As you can see, the city is ready.”
Trahan said that the summer league has already attracted several teams from around the Teche area in its first season. The Panthers are fielding two teams this year along with Erath and NISH. Highland Baptist also has a team, with Westgate players also participating on other teams.
“It’s been great,” Trahan said of the reception from other schools. “I’ve talked to a lot of the area coaches to get this started. Southern Acadiana doesn’t really have a summer league. The turnout has been great, we have seven teams with players from five schools. We’re going to be looking to grow it next year and invite some of the Lafayette area schools to see if we can pull them from the Carencro league, but for our first year this is more than what I could've asked for.”