BATON ROUGE – The trio of Jacob Meek, Rosalie Michot and Jeremy Nelson each posted first-place finishes while the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Track and Field team recorded 13 personal-bests in the season-opening LSU Purple Tiger on Friday at the Carl Maddox Field House.

 The women's 4x400-meter relay team of Ta'La Spates, Moseisha Bridgen, Kayla McCray and Alexandra Johnson produced one of 15 top-3 finishes for Louisiana, which was making its 2023 debut in the 13-team event.



