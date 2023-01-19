BATON ROUGE – The trio of Jacob Meek, Rosalie Michot and Jeremy Nelson each posted first-place finishes while the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Track and Field team recorded 13 personal-bests in the season-opening LSU Purple Tiger on Friday at the Carl Maddox Field House.
The women's 4x400-meter relay team of Ta'La Spates, Moseisha Bridgen, Kayla McCray and Alexandra Johnson produced one of 15 top-3 finishes for Louisiana, which was making its 2023 debut in the 13-team event.
Nelson picked up Louisiana's first individual win of the day when he led a 1-2 finish in the men's triple jump with a mark of 52-4¾. Teammate Rylan Theyard finished second in the event for the Ragin' Cajuns with a personal-best mark of 50-8.
Meek and Rashid Reese led a 1-2 finish for Louisiana in the 800-meters with Meek claiming first-place honors with a PR of 1:59.07 with Reese finishing at 2:00.56. Michot claimed the women's 3,000-meter run for Louisiana with a PR time of 11:14.48.
Javed Jones (men's 600-meters, 1:20.02), Johnson (women's 600-meters, 1:38.25), Nathan Fontan (men's 3,000-meters, 8:53.89) all claimed second-place finishes in running events for Louisiana with Taylor Davis (women's high jump, 5-4), Jacqueline Pokuaah (women's long jump, 19-8¼) and Brooklynne Wilson (women's weight throw, 52-11½) each earning second-place finishes in field events.
Kennedy London earned a third-place finish in the women's 60-meter hurdles for Louisiana, posting a time of 8.81 seconds. Skylar Delgado was third in the women's 800-meters (2:23.64) and Ariel Young was third in the women's triple jump (37-8¾).
Louisiana will return to action on Jan. 20-21 when it travels to Nashville, Tenn., for the Vanderbilt Invitational at the David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center.
Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here for iOS/Apple platforms and here for Android platforms.
For the latest on Louisiana Track and Field, stay tuned to RaginCajuns.com and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (RaginCajunsTRK).