top-to-home-games-v2
Buy Now

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

As the New Orleans Pelicans draw closer to the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season, Pelicans.com writer Jim Eichenhofer compiled a list of the Top 10 home games on the season schedule. In case you missed it, here’s a review of all the can’t miss matchups at the Smoothie King Center starting on October 23:

10. Utah Jazz - Sunday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m.