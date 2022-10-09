A fourth-quarter resurgence wasn’t enough for the Westgate Tigers to catch up to a dominant Teurlings team in their District 4-4A opener.
The Tigers (5-1, 0-1) started the game well, conceding 7 to Teurlings on the opening drive but answering right back with an 82-yard touchdown drive to tie the game.
Those would prove to be the Tigers’ only points of the half as the Westgate offense struggled to weather the storm brought on by the Rebels’ defensive press.
“We struggled up front tonight,” admitted Westgate head coach Ryan Antoine. “It’s very odd, that’s usually not us. They did a good job of establishing the defensive pressure and putting a damper on some of the things that we were trying to do. They were able to put pressure on with three (linemen) so hats off to those guys. They played a hell of a game. They knew their gameplan and they executed it.”
Another touchdown and a field goal extended the Teurlings lead going into halftime, but Westgate returned to the field with the same impotent offense that it left with. Throwing an interception on the first drive of the half, the Tigers were again put on the back foot and forced to defend against a dual-threat Rebel offense that looked unlikely to be stopped outside of the redzone.
Noticeably missing from the Westgate defense was senior Derek Williams. The 5-star DB suffered an injury against St. Martinville in Week 4 and, despite an impressive performance by sophomore quarterback-turned-defensive back Jaboree Antoine, the Tigers looked lost on defense.
On offense, quarterback Amaaz Eugene was constantly forced out of his rapidly-collapsing pocket as the all-around athlete desperately looked to make something happen to bring his team back into the game. Senior receiver Dedrick Latulas and sophomore running back Tavais Gordon were also held to short gains as the Teurlings defense dictated the tempo of the contest for three quarters.
Westgate, displaying their renowned “never say die” mentality, rallied back from a 27-7 deficit to bring the game to within 8 points in the fourth quarter thanks to back-to-back touchdowns from Tavais Gordon (6-yard run, 29-yard catch). With just 38 seconds remaining in the game, the Tigers recovered an onside kick and looked well on their way to tying the game, but a holding call brought the team back to the line as the clock ticked down to 0.
“Our kids fight,” Antoine said about his team’s fourth-quarter rally. “They’re not going to go out like that. That was the good part about the game, they could’ve easily decided to just turn it in, but our guys came out here and fought and did a good job. When you play good teams like Teurlings, you aren't going to have opportunities like that. We had our chances and they executed with theirs and we didn’t execute with ours.”
Speaking about his team’s defensive struggles without Derek Williams, Antoine said that missing his star player is no excuse for the team not to play well.
“There’s no excuses. It’s ‘next man up’ and we preach that motto around here,” Antoine said. “Whether it’s Derek Williams or Danny Lewis, Dedrick Latulas, Amaaz Eugene, guys have to be ready to go. I felt like we kind of got hit with some things early and they jumped out on us and we didn’t hold up. Once we caught our wind, it was a little too late. Hats off to our guys. When it’s 27-7, we battled back and made it a game. If that one holding call doesn’t back us up, I’d love to see what would happen. It is what it is and we have to play through those things, but I’d have loved to see what happens when referees get taken out of the game.”
As for how his coaching staff is taking the loss, Antoine said that he feels some relief from the high expectations.
“To be honest with you, like I told the guys, it feels like a weight off of our shoulders,” he explained. “We’ve been sitting with this and that’s all you hear, ‘defending state champs’ and ‘longest winning streak’ and to be honest, I’m tired of it and our kids are tired of it. Now that the monkey is off our back, we can go out and play some doggone football. That’s all last year, this team needs to go out and show who we are and that we can come out and fight. We just need to clean up the little things and be better next week.”
Westgate will return to action next week when they travel to face district rival North Vermilion (3-3, 0-1).
Loreauville High School 57, West St. Mary 6
In Loreauville, the Tigers returned to their winning ways when they opened district play against 8-2A rival West St. Mary.
Loreauville (3-3, 1-0) exploded to a 42-0 lead in the first quarter, led by senior running back Evan Simon and sophomore quarterback Hayden Benoit. Two additional rushing touchdowns, one in the third quarter and one more in the fourth, extended the Tigers’ lead to 57. The Wolfpack added a rushing touchdown of their own as a consolation prize, but it did little to dampen the Loreauville fans’ spirits.
Hayden Benoit went two-from-four in the air for 63 yards and 2 touchdowns. Evan Simon led the ground game for Loreauville with 84 yards from 3 carries and 2 touchdowns.
Junior Joshua Polk (57 yards from 5 carries, 1 TD), sophomore Maddox Savoy (15 yards from 6 carries, 1 TD) and freshman Ridge Honore (11 yards from 3 carries, 1 TD) also contributed to the Tiger’s rushing offense.
Freshman Blake Delcambre led the team in receiving yards with 41 yards and 1 touchdown. Senior Landon Lancon added the second passing touchdown.
Opelousas 40, New Iberia Senior High 21
The Yellow Jackets continued their slump into Week 6, falling to Class 4A opponent Opelousas (5-1).
NISH fell behind early in the game, giving up 27 points in the first quarter before a 4-yard rushing touchdown from junior Shanga Charles got the Yellow Jackets on the scoreboard.
Junior quarterback Allen Hamilton added two more touchdowns, a 10-yard pass to Synjaya Hamilton and a 31-yard pass to senior Christian Walker, but the Opelousas lead was too much for NISH to overcome.
Hamilton went 16-from-28 for 197 yards and 2 interceptions. Charles had 134 rushing yards from 25 carries.
Walker led the team in receiving yards with 86. Cedric Moore had 74 yards from 7 catches.
Franklin Senior High 41, Delcambre 10
The Franklin Hornets picked up their second win of the season against district 8-2A rival Delcambre.
The Panthers (4-2, 0-1) were on a roll entering their Week 6 matchup, but senior quarterback Parker LeBlanc was held to just a field goal. LeBlanc went 0/7 with 1 interception against Franklin.
Senior running back Jaxon Wiggins was held to just 69 yards from 18 carries. Genesis Tolentino scored the Panthers' only touchdown of the night, a 3-yard run.