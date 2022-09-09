St. Martinville Senior High football coach Vincent DeRouen wants to see his Tigers play at a high level for all four quarters when Notre Dame visits SMSH on Friday.
The Tigers held the lead multiple times last week at Cecilia before succumbing 35-33 to the Bulldogs, who took advantage of two blocked punts.
“In a tight game like that, miscues on special teams and penalties will hurt you,” DeRouen said. “It’s frustrating because I thought we could’ve played better, and we didn’t tackle well at all.
“I’ve been harping on tackling and playing every play. We can’t have mistakes in the kicking game because Notre Dame will punish us for it.”
The Pioneers knocked off Class 5A Southside 21-13 last Thursday. Aiden Mouton completed 13 of 18 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown. Mouton also rushed for a score, as did Jake Brouillette. Grady Faulk caught six of Mouton’s passes for 100 yards and a TD.
“Another tough ballclub,” DeRouen said of Notre Dame. “Their kids play hard, they’re physical and they’re disciplined. On offense, they’re efficient.”
SMSH tailback Steven Blanco rushed for 289 yards on 22 carries with four touchdowns last week with 209 yards and three scores in the first half. The junior had runs of 46, 50 and 69 yards in the first half as well.
“Blanco had some big runs and he grinded it out too,” DeRouen said. “We should’ve gotten him the ball more in the second half. The game kind of got away from us in the second half. We got off schedule.”
SMSH quarterback Kaden Zenon completed 10 of 19 passes for 95 yards, and the junior added 28 yards on eight rushes with a score. Harvey Broussard (4-57) and Cullen Charles (6-38) were Zenon’s top receiving targets.
“He did a good job overall,” DeRouen said of Zenon, a junior in his first year as the starter after Tanner Harrison graduated from last year’s Class 3A semifinalist squad.
“He controlled the game, but he could’ve made some more plays. He threw the ball well when he was supposed to, but he’s going to have to help us better in the running game. He’s still a work in progress.”
DeRouen said his defense will have to play better against Notre Dame after the unit had trouble stopping Cecilia quarterback Diesel Solari (23 rushes, 261 yards, three TDs; 8-14, 125 yards passing) and tailback Ridge Collins (8-95, rushing TD).
“Cecilia had a lot to do with that,” DeRouen said. “Their quarterback is dynamic. The scary part is that Notre Dame’s back (Brouillette) also runs hard. We’ve been emphasizing tackling at practice. Hopefully it will come together on Friday because if we don’t tackle better, we’re going to encounter the same fate.”