ST. MARTINVILLE - St. Martinville was on fire in the third quarter of its boys basketball game vs. Southside on Tuesday.
The Tigers scored six consecutive points at the end of the quarter to go up 31-28, their first lead of the game. SMSH outscored the Sharks 10-1 in the third with Jayvyn Duncan hitting three shots.
The fourth quarter belonged to the Sharks, however, who outscored the Tigers 15-0 en route to a 43-31 win.
Guard Noah Brooker hit three shots, highlighted by a 3-point play with 2:58 remaining, to put the Sharks ahead 37-31. 6-foot-6 forward Bryson Williams followed with a bucket and two free throws.
Brookter and Williams scored 13 points apiece for Southside (3-1).
"The beauty of it was when certain guys didn't play well, somebody else stepped up," SHS coach Todd Russ said. "That makes for a really good team. That makes for a tough team.
"St. Martinville gave us all we wanted tonight. We survived. That's what it is. We got lucky. Coach (Ihmaru) Jones has those young guys playing extremely hard. His seniors are leading as seniors should."
The Tigers (1-3) shot 4-of-16 from the floor in the first quarter as the Sharks got out to a 10-3 lead. Williams made three of his first four shots, including a 3-pointer, and the Sharks were 7-of-9 from the free throw line throughout the contest.
In the third quarter, Southside connected on 1-of-8 field goals with the Tigers forcing several turnovers. SMSH, in turn, shot 0-for-15 in the fourth quarter.
"I have a lot of young guys playing their first varsity basketball," Jones said. "It was a good test. The effort is there. You can't deny the effort.
"We're just missing lay-ups and free throws. They got to see tonight why I'm doing the drills we run in practice, and why I'm pushing them to go hard in practice, because this is when you're going to see the fruits of your labor.
The Tigers two seniors - Duncan and Jevion Sam - finished with 12 and 10 points.
St. Martinville reached the Class 3A quarterfinals last season and finished as runner-up to Madison Prep the previous year.