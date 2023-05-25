The Class 4A state champions reflected on a successful season as the Westgate track and cross country teams were honored at their annual awards banquet.
The event was hosted at Sandy’s Place in Broussard in front of a packed house full of athletes and their families.
Head cross country and boys track and field coach Philip Guidry distributed awards to his teams alongside girls track and field coach James Wallace.
Guidry acknowledged his team’s historic performance at the 2023 LHSAA Class 4A State Meet this year where the team won its third consecutive state title. Guidry also highlighted the years of dedication from his senior class, many of whom will be continuing their athletic careers at the collegiate level.
Guidry was joined by Westgate alumnus Tray’Quan Francis who recently won both the indoor and outdoor national title with South Plains Community College.
Francis spoke to his former teammates about never giving up and putting in the right amount of effort now before it is too late.
In addition to individual awards, several athletes earned participation and letter awards for their performances throughout the season.
Awards are as follows:
Freshman of the Year - Bryan Real-Moreno
Sophomore of the Year - Khylan Antoine
Junior of the Year - Armi’dre Evans
Senior of the Year - Dedrick Latulas
Unsung Hero (Track) - Amaaz Eugene
Unsung Hero (Cross Country) - Steven Hill
Most Improved (Track) - Amari Porter, 100-meter dash: 12.22-10.86
Most Improved (Cross Country) - Jonah Byrom, 19:00 to 17:49
Newcomer of the Year (Track) - Brailon Raymond
Newcomer of the Year (Cross Country) - Josiah Porter