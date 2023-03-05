After excelling in the indoor track and field season, the Westgate Tigers have their sights firmly set on picking up a third straight Class 4A state championship in the outdoor season.
In the first meet of the year, the Cecilia Bulldog Relays, Westgate sent a message to the rest of Louisiana’s 4A teams: we’re here to win again.
With first place finishes in the boys 100-meters, boys 110-meter hurdles, boys high jump, boys triple jump, and the boys 4x100-meter, 4x200-meter and 4x400-meter relays, the Tigers once again showed why they will be the team to beat this year.
Senior Mekhi Boutte placed first in the 100-meter event with a blistering time of 10.63 seconds. The previous record at Westgate was 10.85, set in 2012 by Jamal Sam. Boutte said that his goal was to break the record, but that he had no idea he was going to do so well in the first meet of the season.
“I feel great,” he said after the race. “I didn’t think that I was going to come out here and run sub-10.80. I just wanted to break the school record which was 10.85, but I ended up demolishing it, so I was very surprised. I’m only going up from here.”
With his goal for the season already smashed in his first meet, Boutte said that he will now turn his attention to analyzing film to make sure he can squeeze every last second out of his performance.
“I’m going to look at the video and see things that I can correct,” he explained. “I messed up on my block start, my reactions weren’t the best, so I’m going to practice to fix that. If I put the block start together with the drive phase, I think I can go 10.30.”
Boutte said that the team is focused on excelling at the state meet in May, and isn’t taking the season week by week like some of the other teams. For Westgate, the attention is all on picking up another state title.
“We’re not really focusing on it meet by meet, the ultimate goal is another championship,” Boutte said. “Everyone wants to make sure they’re in the right events and getting the best times that they can get so we can not only get another team ring, but hopefully get several individual honors at state.”
Westgate faced a bit of competition from Northside, but the attention was almost entirely one-directional. Westgate’s success in football and track has left Northside chasing a rivalry that is entirely one-sided, and with Boutte sitting out of the 4x400-meter relay, the Vikings thought they might finally have a chance to pick up a win over the Tigers.
Unfortunately for Northside, Westgate has other plans.
Sophomore Khylon Antoine anchored a relay team stacked with talented underclassmen who took an early lead over Northside and never let it go. By the time Antoine crossed the finish line, Westgate had built a four-second lead over the Vikings that led to a lot of shushing from the Tiger team.
“We did an amazing job,” said Antoine after the race. “Dave(yon Hypolite) started off amazing and got us a great lead. BJ (Bryant Leon) did a great job and when he handed (the baton) to me, I did what I do best: finish it off.”
Running in the anchor spot is a responsibility left to only the strongest runners, something that Antoine said he appreciates.
“It's an honor,” he said. “I feel like I’ve earned it. I’ve been working hard during the off season and now the time is finally here.”
Highland Baptist also represented the Teche-area well, picking up several top finishes and setting several new school records.
Senior Kiara Comeaux, fresh off an electric playoff run in basketball, placed third in the girls 200-meters and fourth in the girls 100-meters. Her 200-meter time of 26.99 set a new school record.
Junior Maegan Champagne placed first in the girls pole vault with a height of 9-06. Champagne placed fourth in the indoor state meet with a height of 9-08 and looked capable of moving to 10-00 or higher before the season ends.
Softball star Rylee Guthrie placed second in the girls javelin throw with a distance of 89-05.
Freshman Tyler Blissett ran a conservative meet ahead of the New Balance Indoor Nationals event held in Boston next week. Even with his focus on the indoor season, Blissett still broke the school record in the 800-meters with a time of 2:03.96.
NISH’s Allen Hamilton placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.55, while Madysen Nguyen placed third in the girls javelin throw and Marshall Moore placed second in the pole vault.
Senior Laila Segure took home the gold in the triple jump with a distance of 35-00.50.
St. Martinville’s Braylon Jones placed third in the 100-meters and the 400-meters. Amiri Blanco placed second in the girls shot put. The Tigers took home the silver in the 4x200-meter relay and bronze in the 4x100-meter relay.
Full results from the Bulldog Relays are as follows:
Highland Baptist Christian School
Girls 100m
4 Kiara Comeaux 13.05
Girls 200m
3 Kiara Comeaux 26.99
Girls 300m Hurdles
4 Maegan Champagne 51.04
Boys 400m
22 Luke Bordelon 1:00.64
Boys 800m
3 Tyler Blissett 2:03.96
4 Neil Mason 2:14.85
Girls Discus Throw
17 Emily Bienek 63-07
20 Sara Romero 49-00
Boys Discus Throw
8 Justin Suire 112-03
17 Taigan Landry 83-08
Boys Javelin Throw
14 Tyler Blissett 99-05
Girls Javelin Throw
2 Rylee Guthrie 89-05
8 Addisen Yates 73-10
Girls Long Jump
13 Kiara Comeaux 14-08.50
20 Madison Clark 12-08.00
Girls Pole Vault
1 Maegan Champagne 9-06.00
Boys Shot Put
15 Justin Suire 35-06.00
23 Taigan Landry 30-03.00
Girls Shot Put
17 Yvette Olivier 26-04.00
24 Sara Romero 20-10.00
New Iberia Senior High School
Girls 100m
16 JaMia Tardy 14.35
22 Kennedy Lewis 14.97
Boys 100m
13 Tristan Layne 11.88
21 Synjaya Hamilton 12.32
Girls 100m Hurdles
6 Katelynn Shelton 19.46
Boys 110m Hurdles
5 Lemarionze Allen 17.22
7 Allen Hamilton 18.38
Girls 200m
13 Amyah Kately 28.91
18 Katelyn Polidore 30.68
Boys 200m
7 Gregory Brooks III 23.52
10 Tryston Layne 23.93
Girls 300m Hurdles
8 Katelynn Shelton 58.21
Boys 300m Hurdles
3 Allen Hamilton 42.55
6 Synjaya Hamilton 46.10
Boys 400m
6 Lemarionze Allen 53.67
21 Cedric Moore 1:00.46
Girls 400m
8 Ma'Kenzie Winnfield 1:07.67
21 Madison Parker 1:14.08
Girls 800m
4 Arianna Brown 2:43.57
Boys 800m
8 Gregory Brooks III 2:21.15
12 Chase Bonvillain 2:24.48
Girls 1600m
6 Aeriana Green 7:00.97
Boys 1600m
8 Rowan Carroll 5:23.43
9 Aden Romero 5:25.37
Boys 3200m
6 Aden Romero 12:04.74
11 Rowan Carroll 12:40.59
Girls Discus Throw
4 Yasmin Dauterive 81-10
7 Jasmine Picard 76-11
Boys Discus Throw
4 Ma'ky Jones 125-06
7 Carlos Davenport 114-08
Girls High Jump
4 Katelynn Shelton 4-04.00
Boys Javelin Throw
9 Ma'ky Jones 113-03
Girls Javelin Throw
3 Madysen Nguyen 81-11
4 Aryah Polk 80-00
Girls Long Jump
4 Zoriahn Davis 15-11.50
5 Laila Sigure 15-09.00
Boys Long Jump
13 Khaleb Fuselier 15-09.25
Boys Pole Vault
2 Marshall Moore 8-06.00
3 Cody Tyler 8-00.00
Boys Shot Put
4 Carlos Davenport 47-02.00
7 Colby Williams 41-10.00
Girls Shot Put
8 Yasmin Dauterive 30-06.00
14 Jasmine Picard 26-10.00
Girls Triple Jump
1 Laila Sigure 35-00.50
4 Zoriahn Davis 32-09.00
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
8 45.71 D. Polite, M. Phillips, T. Layne, T. Layne, S. Hamilton
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
8 55.44 J. Tardy, K. Polidore, A. JeanBaptiste, A. Kately, Z. Davis, C. Burrell
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
9 1:59.01 J. Tardy, C. Burrell, A. JeanBaptiste, A. Kately, K. Polidore
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
5 4:44.34 M. Winnfield, K. Lewis, A. Brown, L. Sigure, A. Kately
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
8 3:58.37 G. Brooks III, C. Moore, C. Bonvillain, L. Allen, T. Layne, T. Layne
Westgate High School
Girls 100m
7 Ky'lien Simon 13.62
18 Asia Quetel 14.62
Boys 100m
1 Mekhi Boutte 10.63
2 Amare' Porter 11.04
Boys 110m Hurdles
1 Dedrick Latulas 15.56
4 Armi'dre Evans 16.91
Girls 200m
11 Ky'lien Simon 28.55
Boys 200m
3 Derek Kately 23.22
6 Darius Lively 23.47
Boys 300m Hurdles
7 Zaid Landry 46.55
10 Kerry Stokes 47.85
Boys 400m
4 Khylon Antoine 52.34
5 Daveyon Hypolite 53.43
Girls 400m
15 Armani Frank 1:11.46
20 Kaylen Daniels 1:13.45
Boys 800m
7 Josiah Porter 2:20.79
10 John Dauterive 2:21.41
Boys 1600m
4 Jonah Byrom 5:06.39
7 Bryan Real-Moreno 5:15.65
Boys 3200m
3 Jonah Byrom 11:47.65
4 Bryan Real-Moreno 11:54.89
Boys Discus Throw
18 Jamon Lee 83-01
Boys High Jump
1 Zaid Landry 6-04.00
2 Bryant Leon 6-02.00
Boys Javelin Throw
12 Arthur Malveaux 109-04
Girls Long Jump
11 Ma'Kiya Fontenette 15-02.00
Boys Long Jump
2 Zaid Landry 19-02.00
15 Kerry Stokes 15-03.75
Boys Shot Put
8 Demyrion Johnson 40-05.00
17 Joseph Thibodeaux 35-03.00
Girls Triple Jump
6 Ma'Kiya Fontenette 32-01.50
Boys Triple Jump
1 Dedrick Latulas 44-07.75
2 Bryant Leon 41-01.75
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
1 42.58 A. Porter, D. Lively, D. Kately, M. Boutte, D. Latulas, T. Davis
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
1 1:30.91 A. Porter, D. Lively, D. Kately, K. Antoine, T. Davis, M. Boutte
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
1 3:34.81 D. Hypolite, A. Evans, B. Leon, K. Antoine, K. Stokes, J. Dauterive
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
2 9:09.17 J. Byrom, J. Dauterive, D. Hypolite, J. Porter, K. Stokes