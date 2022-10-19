WHS 1
The Tigers have dropped from their No. 1 spot in the LSWA polls, coming in at No. 7 this week ahead of their away contest against Lafayette Christian Academy on Friday. 

 MATTHEW LOUVIERE/THE DAILY IBERIAN

Following their Week 6 loss to Teurlings Catholic, the Westgate High School football team plummeted down the Louisiana Sports Writers Association polls, being picked in the No. 7 spot this week.

The Tigers defeated District 4-4A opponent North Vermilion last week, moving the defending Class 4A state champs to a 6-1 (1-1) record.



