Following their Week 6 loss to Teurlings Catholic, the Westgate High School football team plummeted down the Louisiana Sports Writers Association polls, being picked in the No. 7 spot this week.
The Tigers defeated District 4-4A opponent North Vermilion last week, moving the defending Class 4A state champs to a 6-1 (1-1) record.
Westgate will continue its title defense on Friday when they travel to Lafayette Christian Academy for one of the most anticipated games this season. The Knights are currently 5-2 (1-1) thanks to losses to Ruston and Teurlings.
Hanson Memorial is on fire this season. As one of the few remaining teams still undefeated, the Tigers are carrying quite a bit of momentum into the final games of the season.
Hanson Memorial is currently sitting in the No. 7 spot in Select Division IV and in the top spot in District 7-1A.
The Tigers will face Central Catholic (6-1, 3-0) and Vermilion Catholic (7-0, 3-0) to finish out their district schedule, with a trip to struggling Class 4A team Beau Chene in Week 9 rounding out the regular season games.
Class 5A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. Destrehan (3) 7-0 119 1
2. Karr (8) 3-3 118 2
3. Catholic-Baton Rouge 6-1 109 3
4. Zachary 5-1 101 4
5. Ruston 6-1 91 5
6. John Curtis 6-1 81 7
7. St. Augustine 6-1 61 9
8. Acadiana 5-2 47 6
9. West Monroe 5-1 39 10
10. Brother Martin 5-2 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Parkway 18, Byrd 17, East St. John 16, Carencro 12, Southside 6, Archbishop Rummel 2, Scotlandville 2.
Class 4A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. St. Thomas More (5) 6-1 122 2
2. Teurlings Catholic (1) 7-0 115 T6
3. Warren Easton (2) 6-1 104 T3
4. Lafayette Christian 5-2 91 1
5. Neville 5-2 88 T3
6. De La Salle 7-0 79 T6
7. Westgate (1) 6-1 70 5
8. Lutcher (1) 6-1 63 8
9. North DeSoto (1) 7-0 52 9
10. Opelousas 6-1 35 10
Others receiving votes: West Feliciana 17, Northwood-Shreveport 11, Plaquemine 3, Leesville 3, Huntington 3, Franklin Parish 1, Archbishop Shaw 1.
Class 3A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. Union Parish (9) 6-1 129 1
2. E.D. White 6-1 117 2
3. Church Point (1) 7-0 109 3
4. St. James 6-1 92 5
5. Madison Prep (1) 5-2 86 6
6. Iowa 6-1 83 7
7. University 4-3 58 4
8. Carroll 6-0 53 9
9. Abbeville 5-2 39 10
10. Bogalusa 6-1 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Parkview Baptist 22, John F. Kennedy 20, St. Louis 11, Amite 7, Sterlington 4, Lake Charles Prep 1, Berwick 1.