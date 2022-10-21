Blanco
Tigers' running back Steven Blanco has impressed so far this season, racking up nearly 1,500 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. 

 MATTHEW LOUVIERE/THE DAILY IBERIAN

ST. MARTINVILLE — Coach Vincent DeRouen and St. Martinville Senior High go for their third straight win when the Kaplan Pirates come to town Friday in a District 5-3A football game.

The Tigers got off to a 1-4 start, but those losses were to Class 5A Lafayette High, as well as three programs in Westgate, Notre Dame and Cecilia with a combined record of 17-4.



