lsu hoops
Buy Now

BATON ROUGE – LSU used a long offensive run and some its best defense of the young season to easily defeat UNO, 91-62, Thursday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers are now 3-0 on the young season and will head for the first of three games on Monday in the Cayman Islands Classic. LSU and Illinois State will play at 10 a.m. CT in George Town, Grand Cayman.



Tags