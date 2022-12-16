There was plenty of drama and entertainment to go around when Westgate hosted H. L. Bourgeois in the Tigers’ home opener on Tuesday.
After establishing a 25-17 lead going into halftime, Westgate let inexperience get the better of them as the Braves outscored them 16-6 in the third quarter to take the lead.
Tied 40-40 at the end of regulation, it looked to be anyone’s guess who would come out on top. Sophomore guard Jaboree Antoine had other plans.
Scoring 9 points over two overtime periods, Antoine kept his team in the game with smart offense and a solid defense performance. As the clock began to count down to the end of the second period of overtime, both teams were tied again at 51 points.
Up stepped senior Brailon Raymond, who had already scored 9 points from distance. With just 20 seconds left in the game, Antoine made a quick pass from the floor to senior Jacavion Jacob, who drove down to the paint before dumping it off to a wide open Raymond, who sunk the shot to give Westgate a 54-51 lead with just five seconds remaining.
After several timeouts as the Braves coaching staff tried to come up with a gameplan, the Tigers defense marked the H. L. Bourgeois players out of the game as the clock ticked down to 0.
Jacavion Jacob led the scoring for Westgate with 16 points. Jaboree Antoine (15 points, 4/8 FT) and Braylon Raymon (14 points) also excelled against the Braves.
Head coach Olivier Winston said that his team’s struggles in the second half were due to a lack of game experience this season.
“It was just rust,” he said. “I thought we did a fairly good job of running some good sets in the first half. Coach (Brad) Boyd did a good job of setting up our sets and Tyrunn (Walker) had them really revved up defensively. I think that we came out a little flat and rusty because we haven’t played many games with our varsity guys. H.L. Bourgeois does a good job shooting the ball and if you let No. 2 (junior point guard Christopher Coleman) get loose, he’ll start knocking down threes. The game is a game of flows and we just came out flat and let them get back into the game and take the lead. It’s just one of those things and I think with the more games we play we’ll do a better job.”
Last season, the Tigers went 6-16, including several weeks-long stretches without a win. The team managed a 4-3 record in February, proof that the team was able to perform well once everyone returned from football season and the players had time to settle into the season properly.
This year, the team already looks more balanced than in the past. After picking up a win against Jeanerette to begin the season, the Tigers dropped five straight in tournament play before their victory on Tuesday. Winston said that the team’s balance all comes down to sophomore Jaboree Antoine.
“The biggest thing is Jaboree,” he said. “Last year we put Jaboree in a tough situation as a freshman running the point guard, so some of that inconsistency was just the youth that we had on the floor. We also didn’t get all of our guys back until late January. I’m hoping that we’ll be more balanced this year. I think we did a great job defensively today, Tyrunn really locked them in, and that gave us the opportunity to get back in the game and survive two overtimes.”
In addition to a more mature and explosive Antoine, the team also has another new weapon on the coaching staff. Former Southside head coach Brad Boyd, who holds the three-point shooting record at UL, joined the Westgate staff this season and has already made an impact offensively.
“Bringing Brad Boyd in was something that coach Antoine and I really wanted to do,” Winston explained. “It really solidifies our coaching staff and it gives us a good balance. He’s bringing a lot of knowledge and offensively he’s going to control the team. That’s what I brought him in for, to be the offensive coordinator. I think it adds a lot of experience and knowledge to our staff and that’s always a good thing.”
As for whether or not Winston thought Tuesday’s win would give the team some much-needed momentum early in the season, he said it’s all about expectations.
“Anytime you win, that’s what is expected,” he said matter-of-factly. “I think the standard is there, so we just have to come here each night to reestablish the standard.”
Westgate will be back in action on Friday, Dec. 23 when they host Patterson.