The Westgate Tigers football team returned to form on Thursday, defeating North Vermilion 39-7 on the road to improve to 6-1 this season.

“We got back to basics and went out there during the short week and tried to get most of our guys healthy like we needed to,” said head coach Ryan Antoine after the game. “We’re going to go out and play our style of football and we’re not worried about anything else, just going out there and executing and getting better. I think we did a good job of that tonight.”



