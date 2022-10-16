The Westgate Tigers football team returned to form on Thursday, defeating North Vermilion 39-7 on the road to improve to 6-1 this season.
“We got back to basics and went out there during the short week and tried to get most of our guys healthy like we needed to,” said head coach Ryan Antoine after the game. “We’re going to go out and play our style of football and we’re not worried about anything else, just going out there and executing and getting better. I think we did a good job of that tonight.”
The Tigers did a good job, indeed, as they took control of the game early and kept a strong North Vermilion team quiet for most of the contest.
The Westgate defense dominated early, forcing a fourth-down situation immediately and getting on the scoreboard courtesy of a Davian Jackson carry.
The Tigers forced two additional Patriot punts in the first quarter, denying the North Vermilion offense a chance to establish any type of progress. Amaaz Eugene added the Tigers’ second touchdown of the night following a short pass from Jaboree Antoine, but a failed 2-point conversion kept the Tigers’ lead to just 12 points.
Senior defensive back Ma’Khai Ledet said that the team was ready to get back to work following their loss to Teurlings in Week 6.
“Last game we lost, so we had to get our minds straight and come into this game kind of mad that we lost,” Ledet said. “We showed it in this game.”
The Patriots began to pick up speed in the second quarter, driving down inside the Westgate half and threatening the red zone before a big sack by D’Maryian Jackson forced the Patriots into their fourth punt of the night.
Westgate continued to dominate both sides of the ball throughout the first half, going into the break with a 25-0 lead and looking sharp in all phases of play.
The Tigers returned from halftime with a bang, scoring their fifth touchdown against North Vermilion in just 23 seconds. The Patriots answered back with a successful drive of their own, relying on direct runs down the middle and a scrum full of NV players pushing the ball carrier forward to get into Westgate territory. A short run from the 1-yard line gave the Patriots their only touchdown of the game.
The Tigers faced another North Vermilion push in the fourth quarter, when the Patriots found their way down to the Westgate 7-yard line with momentum on their side. The Tigers answered with a goal-line stand reminiscent of last year’s Class 4A state title game, forcing a fumble from the NV quarterback and regaining possession.
According to Antoine, those types of goal line stands are practiced routinely at Westgate.
“The standard is that they can’t score, it is what it is,” he said. “We practice those plays and situations every week. We expect guys to go out there and make those plays. I don’t care where the ball is, when there is a play to be made we expect the guys to make it.”
Ledet agreed with Antoine, adding that those moments bring back memories from the Superdome and reminds the team that they have to step up.
“Last year, in the state game, they were on the 1-yard line too. That just brings back memories and we know we have to boss them right there and we got the ball out.”
The Tigers shined offensively, finding success on the ground and in the air. Sophomore running back Tavais Gordon continued to impress, rushing for 168 yards from 14 carries and scoring 2 touchdowns.
“Tavais is getting better and he’s kind of sneaking up on everybody,” Antoine said of Gordon’s improvement this season. “It’s like ‘wow, Tavais is running the ball’ but his work ethic at practice is great. Coach Randall (Antoine) does a good job with those guys, Tavais and Davian (Jackson). We feel like we’ve got a good punch with our run game and offensive line. With Tavais running the way that he’s running, it’ll definitely open up the passing game for us as well.”
The passing game was wide open against North Vermilion as Westgate’s two quarterback options both executed the game plan well.
Senior athlete Amaaz Eugene continued to play quarterback and receiver for the Tigers, throwing 16-from-22 for 130 yards and 1 touchdown and scoring an additional 2 touchdowns as receiver.
Jaboree Antoine retained his place as defensive back, but was brought back in as quarterback to complement the run-heavy style of Eugene. Antoine went 5-from-8 for 48 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Coach Antoine said that having so many options at quarterback allows the Tigers to exploit defenses, regardless of their strengths.
“Amaaz is doing well and we’re going to let him do some things and Jaboree can do some things as well,” Antoine said of his two passing options. “Amaaz has a bit more experience, so we’re going to lean on that experience and play-making ability. Jaboree is getting better every single down as well, so the good thing about it is that they can both be on the field at the same time. The more they play with each other, the better we will be.”
With a commanding lead going into the fourth quarter, the Tigers were able to bring in several younger players. Antoine said that giving them game experience at this point in the season is going to pay off later, and increase the team’s depth when their injury crisis is resolved.
“You want to get that experience going and get them some playing time to make sure that they can go out there and do good things,” Antoine explained. ‘There will be times where you need them, especially with us fighting this injury bug right now. A lot of guys are starting to get a lot of good playing time, so when our guys start getting healthy we can start to rebuild that depth.”
Senior receiver Dedrick Latulas finished the game with 115 total yards and 1 touchdown against the Patriots. Running back Davian Jackson combined for 77 yards and 1 touchdown.
The Tigers will continue district play in Week 8 when they face Class 4A powerhouse Lafayette Christian Academy on the road. Westgate is currently 1-1 in district play.