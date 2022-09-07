Westgate No. 1
After picking up a 47-0 win over NISH, the Tigers retained their No. 1 spot in the LSWA polls

 BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN

Following a dominant 47-0 performance against crosstown rival New Iberia Senior High School, the Westgate Tigers remain in the No. 1 spot in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association poll. 

Now entering the second week of the season, the Tigers turn their attention to the first home game of the year. Facing the 1-0 Tigers is the 1-0 Trailblazers from Lake Charles College Prep. LCCP defeated Magnolia School of Excellence 54-6 in their week 1 contest. 



