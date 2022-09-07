Following a dominant 47-0 performance against crosstown rival New Iberia Senior High School, the Westgate Tigers remain in the No. 1 spot in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association poll.
Now entering the second week of the season, the Tigers turn their attention to the first home game of the year. Facing the 1-0 Tigers is the 1-0 Trailblazers from Lake Charles College Prep. LCCP defeated Magnolia School of Excellence 54-6 in their week 1 contest.
Other Teche-area teams remained in the top-10 of their respective classes, with Class 3A powerhouses Abbeville and St. Martinville taking the No. 7 and 8 spots, respectively.
CLASS 5A
School 1st rec pts prev.
1. Zachary (11) 1-0 132 1
2. Karr 1-0 114 3
3. Destrehan 1-0 101 6
4. Catholic-Baton Rouge 0-1 94 2
5. Brother Martin 1-0 82 7
6. Acadiana 0-1 65 4
(tie) Ruston 0-1 65 5
8. Captain Shreve 1-0 48 8
9. West Monroe 1-0 44 10
10. Jesuit 1-0 42 9
Others receiving votes: Byrd 29, Carencro 17, John Curtis 15, Parkway 5, St. Augustine 4, Archbishop Rummel 1.
CLASS 4A
School 1st rec pts prev.
1. Westgate (6) 1-0 125 1
2. Warren Easton (3) 1-0 123 2
3. Lafayette Christian (2) 1-0 109 4
4. Neville 1-0 104 3
5. St. Thomas More 1-0 88 6
6. Lutcher 1-0 72 7
7. Huntington 1-0 53 8
8. Northwood-Shreveport 0-1 45 5
9. Leesville 1-0 33 10
10. Cecilia 1-0 32 NR
Others receiving votes: De La Salle 24, Belle Chasse 12, Vandebilt Catholic 11, North DeSoto 8, Evangel Christian 8, West Feliciana 5, Teurlings Catholic 2.
CLASS 3A
School 1st rec pts prev.
1. University (10) 1-0 131 2
2. Union Parish 1-0 114 3
3. Sterlington (1) 0-1 110 1
4. E.D. White 1-0 106 4
5. Madison Prep 0-1 71 5
6. Lake Charles Prep 1-0 66 8
7. Abbeville 1-0 64 9
8. St. Martinville 0-1 55 6
9. Church Point 1-0 54 10
10. Amite 0-1 37 7
Others receiving votes: Iowa 25, St. James 15, Westlake 7, John F. Kennedy 1, North Webster 1.
CLASS 2A
School 1st rec pts prev.
1. Many (10) 1-0 131 1
2. St. Charles Catholic (1) 1-0 120 2
3. Newman 1-0 108 3
4. Notre Dame 1-0 98 4
5. Oak Grove 1-0 84 5
6. Avoyelles 1-0 70 7
7. Calvary Baptist 1-0 66 8
8. Mangham 1-0 47 9
9. North Caddo 1-0 44 10
10. Dunham 0-1 39 6
Others receiving votes: Rosepine 16, Loreauville 13, General Trass 13, Franklin 2, Episcopal-Baton Rouge 5, Welsh 1.
School 1st rec pts prev.
1. Ouachita Christian (7) 1-0 128 2
2. Southern Lab (3) 1-0 121 3
3. Homer (1) 0-1 114 1
4. Kentwood 1-0 87 5
5. Logansport 0-1 73 4
6. St. Frederick 1-0 68 7
7. Vermilion Catholic 1-0 66 8
8. Haynesville 1-0 61 9
9. Riverside Academy 1-0 57 10
10. Ascension Catholic 1-0 29 NR
Others receiving votes: Opelousas Catholic 25, Glenbrook Academy 13, Basile 5, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 4, Cedar Creek 2, St. Martin’s 2, Central Catholic-Morgan City 1, Oberlin 1, West St. John 1.