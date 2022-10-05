Prep Football Tigers retain top spot in latest LSWA prep football poll By MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Oct 5, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Westgate's dominant defense has allowed just 53 points this season. (Pictured: senior defensive back Derek Williams.) Photo BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE/THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For the sixth week in a row, the defending Class 4A state champion Westgate Tigers have topped the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s weekly polls.Following their 77-0 win over Magnolia School of Excellence, the Tigers now turn their attention to district rival Teurlings Catholic.The Rebels, who also have a 5-0 record this season, are hot off a 38-0 win over Breaux Bridge.The Tigers currently hold the state’s longest active win streak. The Tigers haven’t lost a game in 13 contests, last losing to St. Augustine in Oct. of 2021.In addition to sitting on top of the Class 4A polls, the Tigers are currently ranked No. 6 in Non-Select Division I with a 13.600 power rating.The full results of the LSWA’s Week 6 poll is as follows:Class 5ATeam 1st rec pts prevDestrehan (2) 5-0 120 1Karr (8) 2-3 117 3Catholic-Baton Rouge (1) 4-1 112 2Zachary 3-1 95 4Ruston 4-1 88 5Acadiana 4-1 80 6John Curtis 4-1 61 10Parkway 5-0 46 NRSt. Augustine 4-1 40 NRBrother Martin 3-2 29 8Others receiving votes: Archbishop Rummel 16, West Monroe 14, Byrd 14, Scotlandville 12, East St. John 8, Southside 7, Carencro 1.Class 4ATeam 1st rec pts prevWestgate (11) 4-0 132 1Lafayette Christian 4-1 115 3St. Thomas More 4-1 101 4Warren Easton 4-1 92 5Neville 3-2 86 2De La Salle 5-0 63 6Lutcher 4-1 66 7North DeSoto 5-0 50 9Teurlings Catholic 5-0 46 NROpelousas 4-1 32 NROthers receiving votes: West Feliciana 19, Northwood-Shreveport 9, Leesville 7, Plaquemine 4, Huntington 4, Belle Chasse 4, Cecilia 3, McDonogh 35 1Class 3ATeam 1st rec pts prevUnion Parish (8) 4-1 126 1E.D. White 4-1 117 2University (2) 3-2 104 3Church Point (1) 5-0 102 4Amite 4-1 83 5Madison Prep 3-2 66 6Abbeville 4-1 64 7St. James 4-1 63 8Lake Charles Prep 3-2 39 9Iowa 4-1 33 10Others receiving votes: John F. Kennedy 18, Carroll 17, Parkview Baptist 14, Sterlington 8, Bogalusa 5.Class 2ATeam 1st rec pts prevMany (11) 4-0 132 1Newman 4-1 121 2St. Charles Catholic 3-2 97 5North Caddo 4-1 83 6Mangham 4-1 78 9Dunham 4-1 75 7Calvary Baptist 3-2 63 8Notre Dame 3-2 59 4Oak Grove 3-2 57 3Episcopal-Baton Rouge 5-0 40 NROthers receiving votes: Avoyelles 19, Rosepine 14, Grand Lake 12, Welsh 7, General Trass 1.Class 1ATeam 1st rec pts prevHomer (9) 4-1 129 2Ouachita Christian (2) 4-1 113 1Logansport 4-1 102 5Vermilion Catholic 5-0 90 6Southern Lab 2-2 83 3Kentwood 4-1 78 4St. Frederick 4-1 61 7Riverside Academy 4-1 58 8Glenbrook Academy 5-0 54 9Catholic-Pointe Coupee 5-0 32 NROthers receiving votes: Haynesville 29, Ascension Catholic 15, Central Catholic-Morgan City 9, St. Martin’s 3, Cedar Creek 2. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Westgate Tigers Pts Prev Rec Sport Internet Computer Science Politics Poll Teurlings Catholic Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 4a Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Follow Matthew Louviere Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian October 5, 2022 5 hrs ago Most Popular New Iberia's Justin Champagne's song with Snoop Dogg drops with video Banana’s bad luck rubs off on Romero, Menard at nationals Homecoming Court announced at Highland Baptist Christian School Color key to Romero, Hebert win in CBH CHS celebrates homecoming Separate trials, separate states for two New Iberia men, both found guilty New Iberia's Disney Channel star Christian J. Simon enjoying Under Wraps 2 movie premiere with family Second-half domination gives Delcambre a homecoming win Five men cited for over-the-limit shrimping violations by LDWF Yellow Jackets continue to improve with straight sets win over Highland Baptist