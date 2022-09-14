The Westgate Tigers have remained untouchable atop the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s prep football poll, retaining their No. 1 spot for the third week in a row.
The Tigers struggled against Lake Charles College Prep in their Week 2 matchup, but a late touchdown from senior Derek Williams gave the Tigers their second win of the season.
Sophomore quarterback Jaboree Antoine threw 10/16 for 158 yards and 1 touchdown against the Trailblazers. The Tigers also had 205 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns in their 20-12 victory.
In Class 3A, the 0-2 St. Martinville Tigers fell out of their No. 8 spot following their loss to Notre Dame, currently ranked No. 4 in the Class 2A poll. Despite falling out of the top-10, the Tigers did receive 17 votes in this week’s round of polls.
Also not making it to the top-10 in Class 2A, the Loreauville Tigers received 17 votes following their 39-2 win over Dequincy in Week 2. The Tigers improved to 2-0 this season.
CLASS 5A
School 1st rec pts prev
Zachary (8) 2-0 96 1
Karr 2-0 86 2
Destrehan 2-0 78 3
Catholic-Baton Rouge 1-1 73 4
Brother Martin 2-0 65 5
Acadiana 1-1 53 T6
Ruston 1-1 50 T6
Captain Shreve 2-0 34 8
Carencro 2-0 22 NR
Byrd 2-0 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Jesuit 12, Archbishop Rummel 10, John Curtis 7, St. Augustine 6, West Monroe 5, East Ascension 4, Parkway 3.
CLASS 4A
School 1st rec pts prev
Westgate (6) 2-0 93 1
Lafayette Christian (2) 2-0 89 3
St. Thomas More 2-0 78 5
Warren Easton 1-1 75 2
Neville 1-1 58 4
Northwood-Shreveport 1-1 46 8
Lutcher 1-1 45 6
Leesville 2-0 42 9
De La Salle 2-0 39 NR
Huntington 1-1 18 7
Others receiving votes: Belle Chasse 11, West Feliciana 10, North DeSoto 8, Cecilia 8, Teurlings Catholic 1, Evangel Christian 1, Vandebilt Catholic 1.
CLASS 3A
School 1st rec pts prev
Union Parish (4) 2-0 90 2
University (2) 1-1 86 1
Sterlington (1) 1-1 84 3
E.D. White (1) 2-0 76 4
Madison Prep 1-1 63 5
Lake Charles Prep 1-1 49 6
Church Point 2-0 45 9
Amite 1-1 33 10
Iowa 2-0 27 NR
Abbeville 1-1 24 7
Others receiving votes: St. James 20, St. Martinville 17, John F. Kennedy 8, Parkview Baptist 1, Bogalusa 1.