LSU Volleyball win over Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – For the seventh time in nine Southeastern Conference matches (SEC) LSU played five sets which resulted in a win versus Alabama (25-19, 17-25, 26-28, 27-25, 15-7) Wednesday night inside Foster Auditorium.

LSU’s (11-8, 5-4 SEC) win over Alabama (7-13, 1-7 SEC) increases its win streak to three in head-to-head meetings and the Tigers have won six of the last seven against the Crimson Tide.