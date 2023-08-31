ST. MARTINVILLE - If Friday's Cecilia at St. Martinville Senior High matchup is anything like the last two years, plenty of points will be scored.
St. Martinville outlasted the Bulldogs 48-41 in 2021. Last year, Cecilia halted the Tigers' three-game series winning streak. A fourth-quarter field goal made the difference in the Bulldogs' 35-33 win.
"It has seemed like a shootout the last three or four years," SMSH coach Vincent DeRouen said. "It's a good rivalry. There are families on both sides. Some people are neighbors."
Both teams were in action at the Kiwanis Club Jamboree at Cajun Field last Friday. St. Martinville rallied to beat Southside 21-20. Cecilia fell 20-6 to Teurlings Catholic.
A long pass from Kaden Zenon to Cullen Charles set up a Steven Blanco TD that brought the Tigers within 20-19 with less than two minutes remaining. DeRouen got overruled by the rest of his coaching staff on the PAT.
Kicker Kaden Barras split the uprights to forge a tie, but a Southside encroachment penalty gave DeRouen options.
"The coaching staff decided to go for two," said DeRouen, who sent Blanco up the middle for the win. "They said that we can get a yard and a half."
Zenon, Charles and Blanco had great 2022 campaigns. The three seniors are even better now. Zenon completed 6 of 7 passes for 119 yards and a TD. His only incompletion was on a dropped pass.
"They've had outstanding summers," DeRouen said. "They're hard workers.
"Kaden made some good decisions. He always does. He throws a good ball. I'm just glad some of the younger receivers stepped up and caught some passes."
KJ Fontenette has emerged as a go-to receiving target. The presence of Fontenette, a sophomore, and junior Markarrie Narcisse should reduce double coverage on Charles.
Free safety Delian Mallery, a three-year starter, drew ooh's and ah's from the crowd with a ferocious hit on a Southside runner in the fourth quarter.
"He has turned it on," DeRouen said. "He's a heady player."
DeRouen said the Tigers focused on tackling, conditioning and special teams this week. Cecilia quarterback Diesel Solari, who ran for three scores last year, is difficult to contain. Last year, Cecilia blocked two punts.
"Our fitness level needs to improve," DeRouen said. "Our skill guys had a good showing, but our bigs didn't handle the heat well, and that was only half a game. This week, we need to do a better job."