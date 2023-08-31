ST. MARTINVILLE - If Friday's Cecilia at St. Martinville Senior High matchup is anything like the last two years, plenty of points will be scored.

St. Martinville outlasted the Bulldogs 48-41 in 2021. Last year, Cecilia halted the Tigers' three-game series winning streak. A fourth-quarter field goal made the difference in the Bulldogs' 35-33 win.



