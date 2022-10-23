Evan Simon
Loreauville's offense struggled against Ascension as senior Evan Simon had just 56 yards rushing and the team only had 84 yards passing.

 BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN

LOREAUVILLE - It turned out to be a rough night for Loreauville as the Tigers played host to district rival Ascension Episcopal Thursday night.

The Tigers' offense struggled to move the ball and the LHS defense had trouble stopping AES quarterback Cade Dardar, who known more for throwing the ball, as he turned to the running the ball and scored three touchdowns for the Blue Gators in a 24-0 win over Loreauville to drop the Tigers to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in district.



