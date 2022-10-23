LOREAUVILLE - It turned out to be a rough night for Loreauville as the Tigers played host to district rival Ascension Episcopal Thursday night.
The Tigers' offense struggled to move the ball and the LHS defense had trouble stopping AES quarterback Cade Dardar, who known more for throwing the ball, as he turned to the running the ball and scored three touchdowns for the Blue Gators in a 24-0 win over Loreauville to drop the Tigers to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in district.
Dardar ran for three touchdowns against Loreauville, one set up by a fake field goal that kept a Gator drive alive as University of Georgia commit Peyton Woodring line up to try at 50 yard field goal.
"We just weren't able to keep focus tonight," LHS coach Terry Martin said. "But that's been a problem for us all year long."
"But the good thing is that everytime we've had a bad game we've followed it up with a good game so we can work on what we did wrong and get better."
The Tigers struggled on both sides of the ball Thursday.
Offensively, Loreauville had less than 200 yards of offense. Evan Simon had 56 yards rushing and the team only had 84 yards passing.
Blake Delcambre led the Tigers with 66 yards on the ground including one great 40 yard run late in the game.
Defensively, Loreauville gave up only 250 yards of offense but the Gators spent a lot of time on the Loreauville side of the field.
"We've had our struggles this year with injuries and moving people around but that's no excuse," Martin said. "Ascension Episcopal was experiencing that too."
"In the end, we have to do a better job of keeping focus and that's on us. We as a staff have to be better at working with our kids on that."