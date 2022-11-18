SMSH
Buy Now

St. Martinville will face off against a familiar foe on Friday when they travel to Lutcher for their second-round matchup. 

 BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN

ST. MARTINVILLE - It could be a rematch of epic proportions when St. Martinvillle travels to Lutcher in a Division II non-select regional playoff game Friday.

Last year's Class 3A quarterfinal game was not for the faint of heart as the No. 3-seeded Tigers outscored the No. 6 Bulldogs 59-42 at SMSH.



Tags