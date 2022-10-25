SEC Honors
BATON ROUGE – A trio of LSU players earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors for their performance in Saturday’s 45-20 win over No. 7 and previously undefeated Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium, the league office announced on Monday.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels picked up SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors, while defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo was named the league’s defensive lineman of the week and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. earned freshman of the week.



