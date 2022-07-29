grambling trio
Buy Now
gsutigers.com

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

NEW YORK, N.Y. | Grambling State University senior guards Cameron Christon, Tra'Michael Moton and Shawndarius Cowart were selected to participate in the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Top 50 Camp, which returns after a two-year absence due to covid.

The NBPA Top 50 Camp will be held July 28-30 on the campuses of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Ga.



Tags