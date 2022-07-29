NEW YORK, N.Y. | Grambling State University senior guards Cameron Christon, Tra'Michael Moton and Shawndarius Cowart were selected to participate in the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Top 50 Camp, which returns after a two-year absence due to covid.
The NBPA Top 50 Camp will be held July 28-30 on the campuses of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Ga.
Christon, who returns for an extra year, earned NABC All-District Second Team and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Second Team honors last season. The Allen, Texas native averaged 13.1 points per game. In addition, he averaged 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.
Moton played in all 31 games last season for the Tigers, where he was second on the team in scoring at 10.5 points per game. The Shreveport, La. native averaged 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals in 30.7 minutes played. In addition, he shot 38 percent from the floor and nearly 80 percent from the free-throw line.
Cowart saw action in all 31 games last season and averaged 8.0 points, 3.9 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals. The Pensacola, Fla. native shot 45 percent from the floor and 79 percent from the charity stripe.
First developed in 2017, the Top 50 Camp features a group of the best players from the SIAC and SWAC, respectively. Modeled after the NBPA's Top 100 Camp, players at the Top 50 Camp will receive on-court skill instruction from current and retired NBA players and participate in leadership and personal development sessions off the court. The Top 50 Camp will also allow players to showcase their talent against the best of their neighboring conference through highly competitive scrimmages and games.
"The Top 50 Camp has proven to be an amazing environment for the NBPA to deepen its connection with the HBCU community," said Purvis Short, NBPA Chief of Player Programs. "After a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are very excited to resume our partnership with the SIAC and SWAC to provide an all-encompassing experience for these HBCU athletes that will help prepare them for success on and off the court."
At the Top 50 Camp, current and retired NBA players interested in pursuing a career in intercollegiate athletics will have an opportunity to coach on-court activities and lead in player development exercises. Through this structure, the Top 50 Camp is designed to cultivate and create coaching and talent pipelines for current and retired NBA players interested in careers in intercollegiate athletics.
"The Southwestern Athletic Conference is extremely excited to continue to partner with the NBPA TOP 50 Camp," said Dr. Charles McClelland, Commissioner of the SWAC. "This partnership serves as a unique opportunity for our student-athletes to participate in athletic and professional development initiatives that will positively impact them in a wide variety of ways. Some of the top names in basketball serve as the mentors and coaches for this great event and the overall high level of knowledge and expertise shared with our student-athletes creates truly impactful and memorable experiences for all of those involved."