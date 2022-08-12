LDWF Shield
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited three men for alleged recreational fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish on August 5.

Agents cited Craig Hebert, 63, of Maurice, Eric Couvillion, 67, of Breaux Bridge, and Matthew Dehart, 31, of Abbeville, for taking over the limit red snapper, failing to keep saltwater finfish intact and intentional concealment of fish. Dehart was also cited for taking an undersized cobia.



