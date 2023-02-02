For the second straight game, it took a dominant third quarter output for New Iberia Senior High to pull away and get a key District 3-5A win.
Monday night, in a makeup game from two weeks ago that was postponed by heavy rains, the Jackets, up 18-12 at halftime, scored 22 points in the third quarter to pull away and beat Lafayette High 58-38 to move to 22-1 on the season. NISH looks to maintain the top seed in the Division I non-select playoffs.
"And the funny thing is that I didn't get after them at halftime," NISH coach Chad Pourciau said. "They simply understood that they needed to play better and they came out in the third quarter and did just that."
Led by 19 points from Wayne Randall-Bashay and 15 points from Austin Delahoussaye, who scored eight in that pivotal third quarter, the Jackets simply dominated LHS coming out of the break and the visiting Lions had no answer.
"We started out with an 11-1 lead and they called a timeout and then they outscored us 13-7 after that," Pourciau said. "It was a slow start but the third quarter was really good, Austin made some shots and we made some stops on the defensive end and some baskets in transition in the end."
The NISH coach wasn't quite sure what happened in the first half after that Lafayette High timeout.
"We started out well with that 11-1 lead," Pourciau said. "I think after that point we settled and started taking a bunch of outside shots."
"Defensively, we weren't getting the stops that we usually get to where we could push the ball in transition. We didn't shoot the ball well and we didn't play fast enough and didn't guard well enough."
But while the NISH coach was disappointed with the first half effort, he was pleased with the second half charge.
"We had to get stops where we could speed the game up a little," he said. "But this was the second game in a row that we had a really good third quarter to bust the game open."
"Hopefully the next time out we can get a good first and second quarter."
It was the first game of a rare three game week for NISH as the Jackets played LHS Monday, then have the district bye Tuesday before playing host to Sulphur Friday and the second game of the annual two game set with crosstown rival Westgate Saturday.
"The kids know that we have a big district game Friday so they are going to be focused," Pourciau said. "They know that that point (one full power ranking point for the district champion) matters so they'll be ready and not look ahead to Saturday."
Christian Walker finished with 10 points for NISH.