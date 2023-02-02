For the second straight game, it took a dominant third quarter output for New Iberia Senior High to pull away and get a key District 3-5A win.

Monday night, in a makeup game from two weeks ago that was postponed by heavy rains, the Jackets, up 18-12 at halftime, scored 22 points in the third quarter to pull away and beat Lafayette High 58-38 to move to 22-1 on the season. NISH looks to maintain the top seed in the Division I non-select playoffs.



Tags