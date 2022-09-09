terrell_stock_clune_nicholls_thibodaux_regional

Nicholls AD Jonathan Terrell (left), Thibodaux Regional Health System CEO Greg Stock (center), and Nicholls President Dr. Jay Clune.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

THIBODAUX, La. - For more than 30 years, Thibodaux Regional Health System and Nicholls State University have worked together to provide the best possible support for student-athletes. Thibodaux Regional has invested in high quality sports medicine and athletic training services and has launched integrated sports and wellness services such as strength and conditioning, sports nutrition, and injury prevention. Nicholls has worked diligently to develop competitive athletic programs and has received national recognition for its efforts.

Officials with Thibodaux Regional and Nicholls are excited to announce the continued collaboration and expansion of its partnership to include the use of Thibodaux Regional's new, state-of-the-art sports complex. Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex provides an opportunity for Nicholls Athletics to enhance its soccer, tennis, beach volleyball and track programs. The Sports Complex has been built to meet or exceed NCAA standards which enables Nicholls to participate and hold competitive games, matches, and meets as well as host championships. Recruitment and retention of athletes will also be aided with the new facilities.



Tags