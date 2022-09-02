Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Westgate High School football team will begin their 2022 campaign on Friday night, traveling to cross-town rival New Iberia Senior High to compete in the historic Berry Bowl game.

For the Tigers, this season will be defined by the high expectations that follow a first-time state championship victory. For head coach Ryan Antoine, the first step is to just get back to playing football again.



Tags