When New Iberia Senior High took the field on Friday, it had been over 650 days since the Yellow Jackets had last won a competitive game of football. A win against a district rival Sam Houston wouldn’t just be important for the team’s record this year, it would redefine the entire attitude surrounding the NISH team.
The Yellow Jackets accomplished it all, and more, when they defeated Sam Houston 35-14. It was an electrifying display and a correct execution of the fundamentals.
Coming off a 47-0 loss to crosstown rivals Westgate in Week 1, the Yellow Jacket coaching staff had a few concerns that needed to be addressed quickly. Head coach Josh Lierman said that, instead of making any big changes to the team, the coaches focused instead on working hard on the field.
“We didn’t change anything (after Week 1),” Lierman said. “An old coach told me once that your biggest improvement is from Week 1 to Week 2, and it showed tonight. We preached playing hard to them and I think tonight they played really, really hard. That’s part of it, but they also executed. We didn’t turn the ball over, we took care of the ball, we got stops on third down, and that happens because you’re playing hard.”
The Yellow Jacket offense has struggled in the preseason to fully adopt the new playstyle that Lierman implemented following three seasons of playing in a Wing-T under coach Curt Ware. Against Sam Houston, the Yellow Jackets showed that they were starting to understand what Lierman was asking of them.
Defensively, NISH looked incredibly proficient despite making a few mistakes in the first half. Lierman said that the coaches hoped to bring the team back to basics in the lead up to Friday’s game.
“We simplified everything,” he explained. “We went back to our basic stuff and got good at that this week. It helped the kids to play faster and that’s what we wanted to do, to play fast. We messed up some, but we did it going hard.”
The Yellow Jackets were rewarded for their hard work with an early touchdown, courtesy of sophomore running back Shanga Charles’ 26-yard rush. As Yellow Jacket fans celebrated the score, it was clear they were relieved by the team’s upturn towards a win.
NISH increased their lead with another rushing touchdown from Charles, this time a 4-yard jaunt followed by a missed PAT that lifted the Yellow Jackets to 13-0.
Sam Houston fired back with a touchdown of their own just before halftime, but the NISH positivity never wavered. The Yellow Jackets’ first passing touchdown came in the third quarter, a 15-yard toss from quarterback Allen Hamilton to senior receiver Christian Walker.
Once again, the Broncos answered back with a touchdown of their own, but a 54-yard reception from Walker and a 4-yard quarterback rush from Hamilton guaranteed the win for the Yellow Jackets.
As the team celebrated their first win of the season in the endzone, the school made it clear just how much this meant to them. There were booming cheers all around.
“I don’t even know if I can express how important that was,” Lierman said of the win. “The kids earned that. I couldn't be happier with the coaching staff, they’re a great group of guys. We had some adversity last week and we all came together and coached the kids hard. It isn’t about me, it’s about the kids and those coaches.”
Lierman said that he was going to celebrate the win on Friday night, but expected to be back to business on Saturday as the team prepares to face Class 5A powerhouse Acadiana (1-1) in Week 3.
“We’re going to enjoy this tonight and we’ll watch film tomorrow and start looking at that,” Lierman said. “We’re playing a really good program on Friday. It’s a challenge, but it’s an opportunity too for us to see where we are at. We’re going to compete and play hard and that’s all we can ask of them.”
NISH ended the game with 208 passing yards and 143 rushing yards with no turnovers and just 1 penalty.
Allen Hamilton threw 10/17 for 176 yards and 2 touchdowns. Shanga Charles rushed for 112 yards from 26 carries. Cedric Moore (23 yards, 4 carries) also contributed to the Yellow Jackets’ rushing success.
Senior receiver Christian Walker scored 2 touchdowns.
Despite not starting the game, junior quarterback Allen Hamilton played an important role in the victory. Lierman said that Hamilton, still recovering from an injury suffered during the Berry Bowl game, is capable of leading the Yellow Jackets to success this season.
“We want there to be competition all the time because it brings the best out of you,” Lierman said of Hamilton not starting the game. “Allen was hurt after Friday, so we were in limbo, but that’s what we wanted him to do. He’s capable of doing it and he led us a lot of the time. Everything was more crisp than before, mistake free, and we didn’t hurt ourselves.”
According to Hamilton, he is also starting to excel in his leadership role.
“(Coach Lierman) told me to keep my head high because I think too much. I’ve been lacking (as a leader) but coach has been getting on me at practice and it feels great finally stepping up.”
When asked about whether or not he thinks his team has bought into his coaching style, Lierman said that the team is accepting what he is telling them and improving each week.
“I think they’ve bought in, but they’re still learning,” he said. “That learning curve is so big whenever you go from whatever they were doing to what we’re doing now. It’s so different. The jump we just made from Week 1 to Week 2 is so big just from the perspective of execution. We executed a lot better. Winning helps, and those kids deserve that win.”