When New Iberia Senior High took the field on Friday, it had been over 650 days since the Yellow Jackets had last won a competitive game of football. A win against a district rival Sam Houston wouldn’t just be important for the team’s record this year, it would redefine the entire attitude surrounding the NISH team.

The Yellow Jackets accomplished it all, and more, when they defeated Sam Houston 35-14. It was an electrifying display and a correct execution of the fundamentals.



