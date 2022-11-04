Last year, Catholic High’s volleyball team was knocked out of the state volleyball tournament in the quarterfinals by Dunham, shocking many fans who expected the team to make a deeper run at the state title.
This season, the team has revenge on their minds.
“We ran into a team that was so big and dominated the net on us, they just got into our heads extremely early and our hitters got frustrated,” said head coach Gary Westcott of the Lady Panthers’ loss to Dunham last year. “We talked about that this season. I think that Dunham is the only team in Division III that we don’t match up with size-wise. Everyone else, we matchup with well. I’m not saying that we’re the best or most talented team, but we matchup with them well.”
This year, Catholic High’s first opponent was No. 23 seed Morgan City, who they made short work of on Wednesday evening.
The Lady Panthers dominated the game early, winning their first set 25-10. With the momentum on his side, Westcott was able to bring in several players off the bench, all of whom made an instant impact on the game and kept the tempo high.
“We reduced our errors and I was able to play a lot of people. Everyone that came off the bench played well and everyone contributed to the win. It was a good team win.”
Despite coming into the game as the favorite, Westcott said he knows better than to underestimate his opponents.
“I don’t take any team lightly, especially not Morgan City,” he said. “We expected to win, but I really just wanted to take care of our side of the court, execute well and really come out there swinging away. We wanted to find our seams and work on executing our kills. The girls played an amazing game, from Point 1 to Point 75, we really played well.”
Catholic High won the following two sets by a score of 25-13 and 25-6, respectively.
Senior Laura Lipari once again led the team in assists, recording 21 against Morgan City in addition to 2 aces and 5 digs. Hitters Saniya Raheem (8 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace), Madison Broussard (5 kills, 1 block, 2 aces, 2 digs) and Anna Kate Minvielle (7 kills, 2 blocks) all played well at the net. Libero Madilyn Clause (10 digs, 3 assists), Caroline Hebert (5 kills) and Amelie Trappey (3 kills, 4 aces, 4 digs) also contributed to the win.
Catholic High will now face No. 7 seed University Lab in the second round of playoff games, following the Cubs’ 3-0 defeat against No. 26 seed Church Point.
Westcott said that he feels like his team will matchup well against the Cubs, despite their size and large senior class.
“They’re big, real big,” Westcott said when asked about his upcoming opponents. “They have a left-hander that plays right side that looks about 6’ 2”. She gets on top of blocks and can put balls down on the ten-foot line. Their outsides are pretty decent, one of them actually plays club volleyball with some of my girls, so we know her well. They’re a good team, a well-coached team, but I don’t think they’ve played the level of competition that we’ve played.”
That level of competition has caused his team a bit of grief this season, but as the playoffs begin the Lady Panthers seem to be finding their rhythm at the right time.
“We’re hitting our stride and our lineup is starting to gel, but more importantly we’ve had a couple of losses where we knew that our energy dropped and basically got the best of us,” Westcott explained. “We kept working on that and stressing that, we have to play a complete game. When things are going bad, that’s when your energy needs to rise. I think the girls really came through on that, as long as they keep the energy up it limits the big runs and deep valleys that we’ve been having.”
As for Dunham, Westcott said that his team was one spot away from ending up on the same side of the bracket as last season’s boogeyman.
“This year, we were flirting with that No. 9 spot and if we would’ve been there then we would’ve played them,” he said. “I like where we’re at. I’d rather play Archbishop Hannan or really anybody else but Dunham. Hannan is the defending champs and we still have to get through U High first, but if we do, we have the defending state champs waiting for us. I think any team that gets to the state tournament in Division III is extremely good and anyone can beat anybody.”
Catholic High’s regional round game with University Lab will take place on Friday night at the Pennington McKernan Gymnasium at 5 p.m. The winner will face either No. 15 seed Vandebilt Catholic or No. 2 seed Archbishop Hannan at the 2022 LHSAA State Tournament at the Cajundome.