Despite record-breaking temperatures across the South, the New Iberia Senior High band was still able to have a successful summer band camp, capping off the experience with a concert demonstrating their newest show with a musical theme sure to help listeners beat the heat.

“This year’s show is based on a winter theme,” said NISH band director Kelly Landry. “What we’re trying to do is create a sense of frost and iciness because, living in the South, you very rarely get that.”



