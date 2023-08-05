Despite record-breaking temperatures across the South, the New Iberia Senior High band was still able to have a successful summer band camp, capping off the experience with a concert demonstrating their newest show with a musical theme sure to help listeners beat the heat.
“This year’s show is based on a winter theme,” said NISH band director Kelly Landry. “What we’re trying to do is create a sense of frost and iciness because, living in the South, you very rarely get that.”
Landry said that the show will combine music that is more accessible to fans, like the Game of Thrones theme song, as well as classics like Carol of the Bells.
The band will support a performance by the NISH color guard in the second movement, featuring songs from 1990 blockbuster Edward Scissorhands, followed by call backs to the opening pieces of the show and a special solo by Ethne Killgore.
“She’s not only an all-state French horn player, she’s also an all-state violinist. It allows us to bring in some of the classics. We’re going to feature her with Vivaldi’s ‘Winter’, which kind of ties the whole theme of the show together.”
Landry said that once all of the parts are assembled, the show will be something that New Iberia can be proud of.
“I think it’s going to be a fantastic show and the kids are starting to buy into it. Once we see the complete form of the show with props and costumes, I think it’s going to be a wonderful show that everyone in the community can be proud of,” he said.
Before the band members could enjoy their icy performance, the first needed to brave the heat at camp.
Landry said that a combination of venue choice and constant hydration allowed the band members to stay safe during camp.
“We have heat guidelines, both from the LHSAA and NAFME, which is our National Music Association,” he said. “We got every one of our kids a half-gallon Igloo jug that they’ve been required to have on them.”
Landry said that he alternates time spent indoors with time when the band can be on their practice field as well as providing the band with ample breaks for rehydration, highlighting the work put in by the parents to make sure the band members always had what they needed to deal with the sweltering heat.
“The parents are absolute rock stars. They made sure that the kids' jugs were always full of ice and water and provided everyone with Gatorade at every break,” he said. “For their longer breaks the parents would give them fresh fruit or granola bars, just something to keep their energy levels up.”
The hard work paid off as the band didn’t experience any heat-related injuries during camp.
The Pride of Cajunland band will continue to perfect this year’s show throughout the coming months, with performances at halftime for each Yellow Jacket home game as well as shows each week from Sept. 30 through Nov. 4.
The NISH band will host their own competition on Oct. 14, with several schools from across the state taking part.
The band’s complete schedule will be released following the annual parent meeting later this month.