Seniors and Coaches
Coaches Philip Guidry (far left) and Randall Antoine (far right) pose with their six senior athletes and the 2021 and 2022 state titles. 

 BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN

For the six track and field seniors at Westgate High School, success has become the expectation. After picking up back-to-back 4A state titles in 2021 and 2022, all eyes are on the gold as the track and field season gets underway.

Leading the team is head coach Philip Guidry, who credits much of the success the seniors have accomplished to their tight bonds built from years of competing with one another.

Mekhi Boutte
Dedrick Latulas
Amaaz Eugene
Monty Keoyothy
Amari Porter
Zaid Landry
