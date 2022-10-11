TOO CLOSE TO CALL
It was a game that coaches, players and spectators will remember for a long time as Carroll defeated Wossman, 26-18, in three overtimes to remain undefeated on the season.
With the game deadlocked at the end of regulation, the Bulldogs survived three extra periods thanks to senior running back Amareya Greeley, who scored on a 10-yard scamper and converted the two-point attempt.
Wossman set a school record on back-to-back field goals as Travis Lynch made a 38-yarder earlier in the game.
In other games around the state, several were decided by seven points or less:
Bogalusa 20, Amite 14
Brother Martin 7, Jesuit 3
Catholic-NI 20, Ascension Episcopal 17
Chalmette 37, East Jefferson 34
General Trass 22, Ferriday 16
Haynesville 28, Oak Grove 21
Jennings 36, Kinder 32
Livingston Collegiate 27, Patrick Taylor 24
Newman 23, Belle Chasse 20
Northwood-SH 21, Evangel 20
Red River 28, Jonesboro-Hodge 22
South Plaquemines 37, Houma Christian 35
Sulphur 29, Barbe 28
St. Louis 42, Westlake 35
Warren Easton 34, G.W. Carver 28
West Jefferson 21, Bonnabel 16
West St. John 12, Varnado 6
BENTON HONORS NATCHITOCHES CENTRAL PLAYER
The Natchitoches Central school family was devastated by the loss of junior wide receiver Robert Walker last week.
School officials described Walker as one of the kindest and friendliest Chiefs on campus. In honor of his life, visiting Benton High School wore shirts in honor of Walker during pre-game exercises on Friday night.
We want to thank Benton for remembering that life is more than a game and we send our thoughts and prayers to the Natchitoches community as well the family of Robert Walker.
Pearce Russell gave an outstanding performance with 12 catches for 267 yards and four touchdowns while tailback Greg Manning accounted for 123 yards on the ground coupled with a touchdown reception.
The Tigers have averaged 58 points over their last three games and totaled 243 points so far this season.
THE STREAKS
The longest winning streak in high school football came to an end Friday night as Teurlings Catholic took a 30-22 win over top-ranked Westgate.
The loss snapped Westgate’s string of 13 consecutive victories that included a championship run a year ago.
Glenbrook now owns the longest streak amongst all schools with 12 consecutive dating back to the middle of the 2021 football season.
LOUISIANA’S LONGEST WINNING & LOSING STREAKS
Consecutive Wins
12 – Glenbrook
6 – 15 teams
Consecutive Losses (15 or more games)
20 – LaGrange (def. Avoyelles, 38-32 • Oct. 10, 2019)
18 – Port Barre (def. Pine Prarie, 36-0 • Oct. 16, 2020)
17 – Pickering (def. Oakdale, 46-37 • Nov. 20, 2020)
16 – L.W. Higgins (def. Grace King, 19-0 • Nov. 2, 2020)
