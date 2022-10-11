Benton Tigers honor Walker
Benton football players all wear No. 12 jerseys ahead of their Week 6 game with Natchitoches to honor fallen NCHS player Robert Walker, who passed away last week. 

It was a game that coaches, players and spectators will remember for a long time as Carroll defeated Wossman, 26-18, in three overtimes to remain undefeated on the season.



