Luke LeGoullon isn’t who many fans picture when they think of the LSU Women’s Basketball team.
The 2021 graduate of the Episcopal School of Acadiana is one of a select few LSU students who make up the Dream Team, an all-male practice squad that helps keep the women’s team in top shape during the season.
After playing basketball and tennis during his high school career at ESA, LeGoullon said he didn't have any plans to continue with athletics when he arrived in Baton Rouge.
“I went to an involvement fair where they had different clubs and organizations with tables out,” he said. “They spotted me walking by and saw that I was tall so they tried to recruit me. I gave it a shot and I’m really glad that I did.”
The membership of the Dream Team fluctuates between 15 to 20 members from semester to semester, with each person responsible for about three practices a week. While the team doesn’t receive any financial compensation for their work, they receive clothing gifts throughout the season and are allowed to schedule classes earlier than other students.
“Every year around Christmas we get a pair of new shoes and we always get shirts and stuff. There’s perks like that and we also get to schedule our classes early,” he said.
Early scheduling is a big bonus for LeGoullon, who is double majoring in computer science and math. The sophomore said he isn’t sure what he would like to do with his degrees, planning to attend graduate school and then either focus on research or academia.
On the Dream Team, LeGoullon and his teammates focus on replicating the intensity and play style of LSU’s upcoming opponents. Being able to play against opposition that is similar to who you will see in a real game gives LSU an edge on the court, and LeGoullon said that there’s a lot of work that goes into analyzing other teams.
“Early on in the season, before the team actually starts playing, we’re just trying to play the girls as hard as we can,” he explained. “We don’t really have a game plan or anything, but once the season starts we start to get scouting reports before the games and our coach sends us clips to watch on the players that we will emulate in practice."
"We study them and read the scouting reports to really understand how the team is going to play.”
That level of in-depth analysis is something that LeGoullon said gives him a new appreciation for the game.
“As a player I would read scouting reports but I never read them to emulate anyone,” said LeGoullon. “This has given me an appreciation for the strategy and all the hard work that the assistant coaches put into the game. People don’t realize how they watch hours upon hours of film and make notes on every little aspect of the game in order to formulate a game plan.”
It isn’t all hard work, though, as LeGoullon said that he enjoys being on the Dream Team for the fellowship between students who might not have otherwise had an opportunity to meet.
“I’ve made a lot of friends through it. That’s one of the main reasons why I still do it, I love hanging out with people outside of my computer classes,” he said. “It’s a great way to get to know people that you wouldn't have met otherwise. We have a great time in practice.”
Despite the demands of two difficult majors, LeGoullon said he intends to continue on the Dream Team for the rest of his LSU career.
“It’s my plan to continue,” he said. “Whenever I schedule my classes I make sure to schedule around it. I can see there being some time when I might have to give it up for a semester, but my goal is to continue doing this for as long as I’m at LSU.”
As for whether or not being on the team has made LeGoullon want to explore coaching as a career, the answer is a quick “no”.
“I could see coaching as a casual thing when I’m older,” he said. “I don’t think about that as a career because I see how much work it is and how stressful it can be. As a dad I think I could see myself coaching a little league team.”