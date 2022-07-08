2021 LOUISIANA SPORTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION ANNUAL CONTEST
Awards presented June 26, 2022, Natchitoches
WRITING
COLLEGE EVENT — CLASS I
1) BRODY MILLER, The Athletic
Story on the night LSU lost to Kentucky and Ed Orgeron’s fate was sealed
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: How does a coach go from winning a national championship with one of the best college football teams ever assembled to out of a job in just 2 years?
This story answers those questions, metaphorically putting the writing on the wall for what was Ed Orgeron’s imminent departure from LSU after a lackluster loss at Kentucky.
The writer not only paints a picture of what went wrong against the Wildcats, but of the various missteps that made this such a crucial outcome for Orgeron. This is how a game story should be written. Don’t just tell us what happened — tell us why it matters.
PREP EVENT — CLASS I
1) JIMMY WATSON, Shreveport Times
Story on Mangum & Wheless were supposed to be on sidelines for Logansport/Calvary game
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: The writer understands that the result of the game being played was almost an afterthought.
It would’ve been tempting to cram in a little play-by-play or more details about the game, but that would’ve made the story less focused. The approach was heartfelt and 100 percent appropriate. Great job.
COLLEGE COLUMN — CLASS I
1) RON HIGGINS, Tiger Rag
Column on LSU’s official report of its Title IX atrocities
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: A well-executed takedown piece for a situation that absolutely calls for it. No one is spared — not even the fans and media who have cultivated a love of SEC football that can serve as fertilizer for coaches to grow unchecked power on campus. But no one is flawed more thoroughly than Les Miles, “the guy portrayed as a family man with a loveable, quirky personality, [who] was just an aging pick-up artist with a bad dye job who repeatedly hit on student workers in his own football office.” Unfortunately, sports writing is sometimes forced to venture into areas far from the field or court. A column like this is all the proof you need that the sports section isn’t “the toy department.” This is a columnist using his voice to demand accountability. It is needed. And this is how to do it.
GENERAL SPORTS COLUMN — CLASS II
1) RAYMOND PARTSCH III, The Daily Iberian
Column on Ragin’ Cajuns football team struggling to draw crowds
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: A clear, concise column with a straightforward and engaging lead. Nice use of numbers to bolster the premise.
GENERAL SPORTS FEATURE — CLASS II
1) TEDDY ALLEN, Designated Writers
Feature on baseball gods letting LA Tech play final 16 games of season in new home park
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: Exceptional piece capturing the scene and mood of a big event
2) Raymond Partsch III, The Daily Iberian
Feature on Ragin’ Cajuns Jesus Coordinator Eric Treuil
HM) Chris Landry, The Daily Iberian
Feature on Delcambre High grad wanting to honor grandmother at Paralympics
OUTDOORS WRITING — OPEN CLASS
1) GLENN QUEBEDEAUX, Crowley Post-Signal
Story on youngster denied lake record due to Covid snafu
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: A COVID fishing-record story. Well-told fish stories are always suspicious and better be good. This one is clearly real, and unique.
HM) Don Shoopman, The Daily Iberian
A story on son callings in a big tom for his dad, who doesn’t miss first turkey
GENERAL PHOTOGRAPHY — CLASS II
1) RAYMOND PARTSCH III, The Daily Iberian
Photograph of Roberto Diaz winning first golf tournament at Chitimacha Open
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: Sports photography is about moments and emotions. Here, you have both. This photo made me laugh out loud. Any photo that does that is automatically a winner.
MAJOR AWARDS
BEST SECTION — CLASS II
1) THE DAILY IBERIAN
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: Strong sports section. Very clean. Strong story on LSU’s Title IX problems, which extend for ages, and a great mix of college and high school coverage. Clean TV schedule and dedicated Sunday Outdoors page and nice additions.
PREP WRITER OF THE YEAR — CLASS I
1) JIMMY WATSON, Shreveport Times
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: While reading the first story of this writer’s entry for Prep Writer of the Year, my first thought was “Why wasn’t this story submitted as prep feature?” It had all the makings of an award-winning prep feature – a strong lead, solid transitions and a roller-coaster ride of emotions. Then I got to the second entry of the four selections this writer submitted, and realized the writer made the right choice, albeit a tough choice. The second story picked up emotionally where the first selection left off and hooked the reader right in with a tremendous first three paragraphs. This writer has an uncanny ability to know exactly what notes to play to tug on the heartstrings, and when to pull back enough to re-center the reader on the story. In an absolutely stacked division filled with some of the best prep writers in the country, this writer stood out above the rest with four very solid entries – all of which are award worthy pieces.
PREP WRITER OF THE YEAR — CLASS II
1) JIM DERRY, St. Tammany Farmer
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: A column on the risks of playing sports with CoVid, a controversial topic, carried the added punch of the writer discussing his/her contraction of CoVid and the
results of it. Right on target. Another feature on four coaches and how their landscape has changed post-pandemic was timely and full of reporting. Two solid game stories rounded out an impressive entry.
SPORTS WRITER OF THE YEAR
Awarded to the writer who accumulates the most points (points awarded on a 3-2-1 basis) in regular writing categories. Points are NOT awarded for Prep Writer of the Year, Beat Writer of the Year, Columnist of the Year, or Story of the Year.
RAYMOND PARTSCH III, The Daily Iberian & Kinder Courier News
NEWSPAPER SWEEPSTAKES
CLASS I
• Baton Rouge Advocate (5), 24 points
• The Athletic (4), 18
• The Times-Picayune | The Advocate (1), 12
• Shreveport Times (4), 12
• Tiger Rag (1), 8
• Lake Charles American Press (1), 7
• Alexandria Town Talk (1), 6
• USA Today Louisiana, 6
• Crescent City Sports, 5
• Monroe News-Star (1), 3
• Acadiana Advocate, 1
• Lafayette Daily Advertiser, 1
CLASS II
• The Daily Iberian (3), 11
• St. Tammany Farmer (1), 11
• Designated Writers (3), 9
• Ouachita Citizen (1), 7
• Crowley Post-Signal (1), 6
• Kinder Courier News, 6
• Pointe Coupee Banner, 2
• 318 Forum, 2
• Geaux Preps, 2
• Concordia Sentinel, 1
• Gannett Louisiana, 1
BROADCASTING
BEST RADIO SHOW HOST (SOLO)
1) MATT MOSCONA (host), Matt Musso & Paul O’Neil (producers), After Further Review, 104.5 ESPN, Baton Rouge
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: Host was engaging, thoughtful, and well prepared.
2) Kevin Foote (host), Louis Prejean & Nick Dias (producer), Footnotes, 103.7 The Game, Lafayette
3) Raymond Partsch III (host), Louis Prejean & Nick Dias (producer), RP3 & Company, 103.7 The Game, Lafayette
HM) Patrick Netherton (host), Rogers Hampton (producer), Patrick Netherton Show, 1130 The Tiger, Shreveport
BEST RADIO SHOW HOST (DUO-TEAM)
1) SPORTS TALK with JJ & BONZAI BEN, 1130 The Tiger
Hosts: John James Marshall, Ben Marshall
Producer: Travis Stewart
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: This clip left me wanting to get the hosts takes on a bunch more stuff. I loved how fired up and passionate they were. It was also funny in spots, and finding that line between good, sincere analysis and fun is the line every host should try and toe. I think this show did it the best. Only thing missing was an interview portion.
2) Off the Bench, 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge
Hosts: T-Bob Hebert and Jacob Hester
Producers: Mario Jerez and Daniel Cardenez
3) Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake, Sports Talk 97.7 FM, Monroe
Hosts: Aaron Deitrich & Jake Martin
BEST RADIO INTERVIEW
1) RAYMOND PARTSCH III, 103.7 The Game
Interview with former NFL player Bill Curry & McNeese football coach Frank Wilson
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: Really succinct, smart questions that elicited great response and storytelling from the guest.
Excellent follow up question, when Curry mentioned Don Shula, the follow up question was short and to the point...”what was your experience like with Don Shula”. (paraphrasing). but a really nice follow up. Short, meaningful and relevant questions
2) Kevin Foote, 103.7 The Game
Interview with former UL and NFL quarterback Jake Delhomme
3) Patrick Netherton, 1130 The Tiger
HM) The Locker Room, KMLB 105.7 FM
Interview with Ouachita’s Todd Garvin and West Monroe’s Jerry Arledge
BEST LIVE RADIO BROADCAST TEAM
1) CAPTAIN SHREVE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL, Tony Taglavore and Jimmy Martin, The River 95.7 FM
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: Well prepared, used stats well, tossed in coaches comments. Very good job. This was the best of the ones I heard.
2) Carencro High School Football, Ben Love and Blaine Viator, Z105.9 FM
3) Vermilion Parish Game of Week Football, Craig Wall, Ward Courville, 106.3 Radio Lafayette
BEST PODCAST
1) RALPH MALBROUGH, ANDREW JUGE, DAVE CARIELLO & KEVIN HELD, Saints Happy Hour Podcast
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: I liked that this show felt like a few buddies sitting around talking football. Their takes were definitely from a fan’s perspective, but they were educated and not over the top. I liked the additional production and I paused the audio so I could participate in their trivia question. I got the answer wrong, but weaving the trivia into the show was brilliant.
2) Ross Jackson, “Locked on Saints Podcast”
3) John James Marshall & Teddy Allen, “Designated Podcast”
HM) Matt Moscona and T-Bob Hebert, “Whiskey and Wine”
BEST TV SPORTSCAST
1) FLETCHER MACKEL, WDSU
JUDGE’S COMMENTS: Fletcher’s stories were very well done. His story on sports and Mardi Gras had very interesting insight and interviews. Loved the use of a costume. His personal story about how Drew Brees had an influence on his life and the effect he had on the city of New Orleans was excellent. His delivery is clear and concise.
2) Aaron Dietrich, KNOE
3) Jared Paul Joseph, WVLA
HM) Brady Renard, Zach Nunez & Brandon Williams, KPLC