Everything was going according to plan for the Krewe when they hosted rival club Mississippi Brilla on Saturday. They dominated possession and looked in control of the game, scoring twice in the first 20 minutes thanks to fantastic strikes from Pol Mur and Quesi Weston.
Everything changed in the 46th minute, as captain Ricardo Caliman had his yellow card revoked and was sent off for violent conduct following a fracas with a Brilla player. Down a man and desperately trying to hold out until halftime, the Krewe had a monumental task ahead of them.
In the final minutes of the half, excellent defensive work and counter attacking skill saw the Krewe fly down the field towards the Brilla goal, and as Quesi Weston was brought down inside of the penalty area, the referee whistled for a penalty kick right before time expired.
Stepping up to take the kick was veteran player Alfi Conteh, whose brace in the last home game had proved to be the difference in the Krewe’s win over Blue Goose. Striking the ball confidently with the inside of his left foot, Conteh sent the goalkeeper the other way as he smashed the ball into the side netting.
As the Krewe entered the locker room at halftime, fans worried that their 3-0 lead may not be enough to withstand another 45 minutes of playing with a man down.
The Krewe looked solid in the second half as winger Dril “Juno” Mboungou bombed up and down the flanks to support both the attack and defense.
Mboungou said that he knew his job would change once the team went down to 10 players, but, having practiced for that situation before, it wasn’t something he was unprepared for.
“When that happened I knew that I would have to step up and do something for the team,” he said. “We’ve talked about that before and today it happened.”
Despite the solidity of the Krewe’s five man defensive line, a collision inside the Krewe penalty area brought down a Brilla attacker in the 78th minute and once again drew the whistle from the referee for a penalty kick.
Krewe goalkeeper Sami Borchalli was unable to perform his usual magic in front of goal as the Brilla player slotted the ball into the net, narrowing the Krewe’s lead to just 2 goals with a quarter of an hour remaining.
Undeterred by conceding a late goal, the Krewe once again set up a tight defense in their own half, defending with five players and attacking the Brilla goal with speed on the counter.
Mboungou was afforded plenty of space to attack the brilla back line as the opposing team looked to press the ball high up the pitch. Speaking on his options, Mboungou said that while he always wants to score goals, he was focused on killing time to preserve the team’s lead.
“When it’s like that you look at the clock and ask yourself should you go to the corner or keep trying to get a goal for the team,” he explained. “The first thing that comes to mind as a goalscorer is to attack the goal, but we wanted to kill time since we were a man down.”
As the clock ticked down and the referee blew the whistle for the final time, the feeling of relief from the players and fans was immediate.
Head coach Joan Oliva said that his team’s strength lies in their mental resilience, which allowed them to pick up the win over Mississippi Brilla despite being down a player for the entire second half.
“It’s so important (to score a third goal),” Oliva said. “With a 2-0 lead, you know that with one mistake or one goal, they are back in the game. Three goals is a mental thing, and I’ve said it many times but the strength that we have on this team is our mentality and how we come together as a family to face adversity. This is not the first time that we are a man down, and we haven’t lost any of those games.”
Oliva also commended his defensive line, who repelled attack after attack from the Brilla players as the Krewe looked to hold on to their lead.
“I have a lot of respect for the guys on the back line because they have been playing a lot of games together and they are working as a unit,” he said. “When you are a man down, the only thing that you can do is help each other a little bit more.”
Following the win, the Krewe retained their No. 3 spot in the Mid South Division with 16 points, trailing leaders Texas United (25 points) and Mississippi Brilla (16 points).
The Krewe will return to action on Wednesday when they host Texas United at 7 p.m. at Clark Field.