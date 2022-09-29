Prep Volleyball Teche-area volleyball midseason standings By MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Sep 29, 2022 Sep 29, 2022 Updated 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now VB 1 Photos BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE/THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now NISH is in the No. 12 spot in Division I. BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now Highland Baptist is in the No. 29 spot in Division V. Photo BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE/THE DAILY IBERIAN Buy Now ESA is the highest ranked Teche-area team, currently in the N. 9 spot in Division V. BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE/THE DAILY IBERIAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With less than a month remaining in the 2022 prep volleyball season, several local teams are already making their way to the top half of the divisional standings.The regular season officially ends on Oct. 29 and the top 32 teams from each of the five divisions will make it to the postseason.Here’s how the teams look so far, according to GeauxPreps.com and the LHSAA. Power ratings are current as of noon on Thursday.Division INew Iberia Senior High SchoolCurrent position: No. 12Record: 10-3Up Next: Highland BaptistDivision IIWestgate High SchoolCurrent position: No. 44Record: 2-16Up Next: PattersonDivision IIICatholic High SchoolCurrent position: No. 15Record: 12-7Up Next: St. MartinvilleSt. Martinville Senior High SchoolCurrent position: No. 35Record: 4-13Up Next: Catholic HighDivision IVDelcambre High SchoolCurrent position: No. 24Record: 3-6Up Next: PattersonWest St. Mary High SchoolCurrent position: No. 28Record: 2-7Up Next: FranklinDivision VEpiscopal School of AcadianaCurrent position: No. 9Record: 10-11Up Next: C.E. ByrdHanson MemorialCurrent position: No. 19Record: 5-11Up Next: Covenant ChristianCenterville High SchoolCurrent position: No. 24Record: 6-8Up Next: WestgateHighland Baptist Christian SchoolCurrent position: No. 29Record: 3-8Up Next: NISHFranklin Senior High SchoolCurrent position: No. 39Record: 3-16Up Next: Cecilia Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Senior High School Team Sport School Record Division Westgate High School Volleyball Standing Patterson Franklin Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Follow Matthew Louviere Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Westgate celebrates Homecoming starting Tuesday It's homecoming week at Loreauville High School “Amazing” Amaaz shines as Westgate roll past St. Martinville 55-20 2022 Winners of the Sugar Cane Festival Art Show Serving Our Schools: New Iberia Police Department's Justin Hebert Senior Spotlight: Catholic High School dance captain Amelie Anslem Acadiana Christian School names school's homecoming court Pedestrian killed in St. Martin Parish, one arrested Family Tradition: Mom wins Miss Iberia, daughter crowned in Gueydan Another successful Sugar Cane Festival Livestock Show